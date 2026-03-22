She Wrote 8,000 Hymns and Never Saw a Single Page. What She Said About It Will Wreck You.
Fanny Crosby, a mustard paste, and the assurance most Christians spend their whole lives looking for.
Hit the heart. ❤️ Restack it.
She was six weeks old when they blinded her.
The family doctor was out of town. Her parents took her to a stranger. The baby had an eye infection. The stranger covered her eyes in mustard paste.
Fanny Crosby never saw another thing for the remaining 94 years of her life.
At eight years old — eight — she wrote this:
“Oh, what a h…