The world is going to celebrate the wrong mother today.

It will hand the microphone to the woman who left.

The woman who built a brand off her children.

The woman who turned motherhood into a stage and her babies into props.

The woman who got out, found herself, and wrote a memoir.

It will not mention you.

You are the mother nobody is going to interview.

You stayed.

You stayed when the marriage was harder than you said out loud.

You stayed at 2 a.m. when the baby would not sleep, and your husband would not wake up.

You stayed when the house was not Pinterest, and the laundry was not folded, and the kids needed something again before you sat down.

You stayed at the kitchen table with the open Bible when nobody was watching.

You stayed.

That is the part the world hates about you.

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Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. — Proverbs 31:28

That verse is not a graphic for Sunday.

It is a verdict.

The children rise.

They name what she did.

The husband, who is supposed to be the man who sees the load, opens his mouth and praises her out loud, by name, in front of them.

Not flowers.

Not brunch.

Not a hashtag.

Names.

If that has not happened in your house today, the work was not invisible. He just has not learned to see yet. Yesterday’s piece was written for him.

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Hannah did not get applause for what she carried. She got mocked at the altar by a priest who thought she was drunk while she was bleeding out a prayer. (1 Samuel 1)

Lois and Eunice did not get a platform. They got a grandson who shook nations. (2 Timothy 1:5)

Mary did not get a parade. She got a sword through the soul, and a Son she had to hand over to a cross.

The mother’s God crowns are usually the ones the world will not photograph.

That is you.

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To Christie:

Twenty-four years.

Five children.

A husband who has been on his face more times than he can count, and a wife who never made him pay for being on the floor.

You taught Sunday school when the house was loud.

You held the Bible up in this home when I was too sick, too broke, too tired, too proud.

You built quietly while I built noisily.

I see it.

Our children see it.

The Lord sees it.

You did not waste your life.

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To the woman reading this who stayed:

You did not waste your life either.

Not the years.

Not the nights.

Not the prayers your kids do not know about yet.

Not the meals.

Not the hours you spent on your knees over a child who is still wandering.

He sees it.

And many shall come from the east and west, and shall sit down with Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, in the kingdom of heaven. — Matthew 8:11

There will be a long table in that kingdom.

A lot of the seats will go to mothers; nobody interviewed.

You will sit down.

You will be named.

You will be crowned.

Today, here, before then — I am naming you.

— Adam

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If this is your wife, your mother, your daughter, or the woman in the next pew — send it to her this morning before the day starts. She has waited a long time to hear someone say it out loud.

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P.S. — For the husband reading this:

If your wife is the woman in this letter, the one who stayed, the one who carried it quietly, and you are starting to feel the weight of how much she did while you were not looking, do not let today end without doing something about it.

I wrote a protocol for the husband whose wife has stopped asking.

It is not a pep talk.

It is the ground-level work for the man who is finally ready to see.

👉 Kings Marriage Manual— The Return Protocol

Read it tonight. Start tomorrow. She has been waiting longer than you know.

— Adam