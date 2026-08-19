I had a friend who found his dad's magazines when he was twelve years old. By sixteen, he thought he understood women.

Truthfully, he understood nothing. He understood pixels and fantasy and a version of sex that does not exist anywhere outside a camera setup in the San Fernando Valley.

Porn taught him what it teaches everybody it gets: that sex is content. Entertainment. Something you consume because you are bored and she said yes.

It taught a whole generation the same thing, and we are living in the wreckage of the lesson. So I will say the part nobody wants to say, because somebody should have said it to us a long time before the clinic did.

Abortion doesn't start at the clinic.

It starts in a bedroom with a man who learned about sex from a screen. A man who thinks his body is entertainment he happens to live inside. Nobody ever told him his body was designed to make people. Not sometimes. Not accidentally. That is the whole point of the equipment.

The baby is not the accident.

His orgasm was.

The Bible does not blush where we do. Go to the first chapter and watch God put children inside the first sentence He ever spoke to a man.

"And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth." Genesis 1:28.

Day one. Before work, before church, before anything else, God looks at the pair He made and tells them what their bodies are for: the two of you, together, making people.

Then Genesis records the first time it happened, and it does the entire thing in one verse.

"And Adam knew Eve his wife; and she conceived, and bare Cain, and said, I have gotten a man from the LORD." Genesis 4:1.

Knew. Conceived. Bare. One verse, because in God's book it is one event. The knowing and the conceiving were never meant to be separated.

But man has been trying to separate them ever since, and Genesis names the first one who tried it with machinery.

Onan went in to his brother's wife, "and it came to pass, when he went in unto his brother's wife, that he spilled it on the ground, lest that he should give seed to his brother." Genesis 38:9.

He wanted the pleasure. He refused the person. Watch what God thought of the arrangement.

"And the thing which he did displeased the LORD: wherefore he slew him also." Genesis 38:10.

Not a lecture. Not a fine. Death. The first man in Scripture to treat sex as recreation with creation switched off did not survive to a second verse.

And don't write that off as an Old Testament mood. Paul puts it flat for the church at Corinth.

"Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body." 1 Corinthians 6:18.

And he tells the Thessalonians the thing too many fathers never tell their sons.

"For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication: That every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honour." 1 Thessalonians 4:3-4.

Possess your vessel. Don't lease it out to a feed.

"Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge." Hebrews 13:4.

The same bed is sacred inside a covenant and judged outside one. What God joins, He blesses. What a man borrows for an hour, He will reckon over.

Now work the math nobody wants to work.

Every abortion has a man attached to it.

A man who said "I'm not ready," like readiness is a feeling and not a decision.

A man who disappeared. Literally. Or a man who stayed and went quiet and let her do the arithmetic alone in a parking lot.

A man who wanted the pleasure but not the weight.

Porn taught that man to expect a body with no cost, no consequence, and no name. Then a person showed up, and he panicked, because in the world he was raised in, consumption never makes anybody.

I am not excusing him. I am locating the first domino, and it was tipped over in a bedroom long before anyone drove to a clinic.

I am 45. I got married at 21, and our first kid was born nine months later, because we knew what we were doing and we did it on purpose.

Five kids total. My wife was pregnant for eight years of our marriage. We found interesting ways to cook hamburger meat and pasta so many times we became hamburger helper. I pawned my tools twice. We drove a van with no air conditioning through Montana summers and no real heat in the winters.

We chose that. On purpose.

And before anyone files me under preachers of comfort, here is the part I carry.

My oldest son is 22. He got married at 20. His wife went into labor at 24 weeks.

Blake came out at one pound fifteen ounces. He almost died twice on the table and came back twice. He is a year old now, no more oxygen, still smaller than the other babies at church.

Still here.

I look at him, and I think about all the math that didn't get done. All the choices made before he existed that meant he would exist. My wife and I chose poverty at 21. My son and his wife chose to fight at 24 weeks. Blake chose to keep breathing.

Choices all the way down. Not accidents.

"Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward." Psalm 127:3.

Heritage. Reward. That is what the Bible calls the thing the culture calls an accident.

So if you want to be pro-life, start upstream of the clinic. Start in your own house, with your own sons. Kill the lie first. Tell the boys the truth that my friend had to dig out of magazine pages: sex makes people, and that is not a bug in the system.

That is the system.

Sex isn't recreation. It's creation.

Your body knows it, even if your browser history doesn't.

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PS - Everything I'm asking you to say to your sons, I've already laid out the way I lay out everything else: King James text, plain words, chapter and verse, so you can go check me. It's in the field guides at deadhidden.org, built for the household that reads it for themselves.