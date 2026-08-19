The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Colene's avatar
Colene
6h

Most excellent. Blessings to you and yours on this good day.

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Dennis Dixon's avatar
Dennis Dixon
6h

I learned old what you learned young. Thankful that God never gave up on me. Fortunately, I chose Life after the Strife and am blessed by a good Wife. Your truth rings loud and clear and helps bring God very near. Thankful for your attention to details so often overlooked. I am still learning!

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