Seven miles feels like seven thousand when your baby is breathing through machines.
And you're driving home to an empty nursery every night.
Maria makes this drive twice a day. Hospital to home. Home to hospital.
Past the baby clothes that still have tags. Past the crib that's never been slept in.
The car seat in the back stays empty while Blake fights for every breath in a plastic box 7 miles away.
This is the loneliness no one tells you about.
The worship that happens in hospital parking lots …