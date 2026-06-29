You did not quit because you hate God.

You quit because you already had a head full of pictures, punchlines, and courtroom quotes, and when you finally opened the cover the text did not match the noise in your skull. So you felt stupid by Leviticus, guilty by Numbers, and done by the time the hard stories showed up.

That is not laziness. That is fog you did not ask for.

Here are seven pieces of that fog. Not trivia. The kind of thing that makes a man or a woman close the Bible and decide the whole house is a scam.

1. The fruit in Eden was not an apple.

We painted it red and put it on flannel boards for a century. The Hebrew text does not say apple. A Latin translator played on a word that can mean evil and apple in the same breath, and the culture ran with the easier picture. You were mocked for “believing in a magic apple” when the fight was never about fruit. It was about obedience, shame, and the first time a human heard God’s voice and chose the shelf over the command.

“And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree to be desired to make one wise, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat.” (Genesis 3:6)

2. A President sat at his desk and cut the miracles out with a razor.

Thomas Jefferson did not burn the Bible on the lawn. He pasted together the moral lines he could stomach and left the resurrection on the cutting-room floor. That is what “enlightened” respect looked like in his generation. So when you hit a miracle and your chest tightens, you are not the first honest reader in history. You are just the first one in your house who admitted the tightness out loud.

3. A printed Bible once told a nation to commit adultery.

In 1631, typesetters dropped one word in the seventh commandment. Copies went out reading, thou shalt commit adultery. Most were seized and burned. A handful survived as warnings. You do not need a misprint to fear Scripture. You already met people who quote one commandment like a club and skip the rest of the chapter. One missing word on a page. One missing verse in a sermon. Same wound.

“Thou shalt not commit adultery.” (Exodus 20:14)

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4. Genesis is first in the table of contents. It is not first in time.

Job’s pain is older than the opening line of creation week in the order we read aloud. The Bible is a library, shelved for teaching, not a single diary written from Monday morning forward. Nobody told you that in youth group. They handed you page one and implied you were late if you did not understand everything by chapter twelve.

5. Mary Magdalene’s name is in the Gospels. “Prostitute” is not.

Generations hung a label on her because it made a better story than the text allows. Films needed a scarlet arc. Sermons needed a quick moral. The woman who stayed at the tomb deserved a name, not a costume. If you distrust the church’s memory of women, sometimes your distrust is earned. The fix is not to throw the Book. It is to read who is actually named, and what they actually did.

6. The English Bible says unicorn. Your meme feed says gotcha.

“God brought them out of Egypt; he hath as it were the strength of an unicorn.” (Numbers 23:22)

The fight online is always about winning the word war. Nobody sits you down with the Hebrew, the animal behind the English, and the point of the sentence, which is God’s strength over Egypt, not zoology for skeptics. So you walk away thinking the Bible is a children’s book. It is not. It is a foreign language wearing your mother tongue, and nobody gave you a map.

You do not need a degree. You need one chapter opened and read once until the argument is with the text, not with a crowd.

Burn Off The Fog

7. Stained glass was a Bible for people who could not read.

Colored windows were not decoration for tourists. They were the story of Christ for the man who worked with his hands and the woman who ran the house and never saw a seminary. The Book was always meant to reach people who could not parse Greek at midnight. The guilt trip that “real faith means silent cover-to-cover alone” was never the whole design. Help was built in. You were shamed for needing it anyway.

The fog is not holiness.

The fog is every cartoon, every misquote, every confident voice that never opened the chapter they were selling.

You are allowed to want a guide. The Ethiopian in the chariot was reading Isaiah out loud and still said, “How can I, except some man should guide me?” (Acts 8:31)

Open the chapter that made you quit. Read it once. Not to win a comment section. To see if the God who spoke on the mountain still speaks on the page when the pictures are stripped off.

I built Plain Bible 2.0 for that moment. Same Bible. No middleman between you and the verse that wrecked you.

I'm Starting Tonight

Know someone who owns a Bible they are afraid to open? This is for them.

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P.S. Reply with the number (1–7) that hit you hardest. I read every one.