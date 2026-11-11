The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

6 Comments

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Mr. Bob Cat's avatar
Mr. Bob Cat
1h

You Soldier have a Very great dad…

and He loves YOU more than words can say

but HIS name I give to you

THE Y E H O V A H

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Carl Schaumburg's avatar
Carl Schaumburg
44m

Blessings to you and your Family! May God be with all the Families of Veterans They did so much an asked so Little!🙏💯❤️

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