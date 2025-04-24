Revival or Rebellion? The Rise of a Self-Centered Faith and the Bible Plan That Can Break It
Some Christians are secretly trying to rehabilitate Hitler.
Yes, really.
You scroll past it online thinking it’s fringe, maybe satire, maybe ironic. But it’s not. It’s real. It’s disturbing. And it’s happening right now in our own backyard—inside the very circles that once preached revival, holiness, and truth.
They’re not just playing with fire. They’re baptizing it.
These young men—many of them angry, fatherless,…