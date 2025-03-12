PSALM 23: THE BATTLE CRY YOU'VE TURNED INTO A LULLABY
You've been reciting it at funerals, hanging it on your walls, and embroidering it on pillows for decades. And you've completely butchered its meaning.
After 30+ years of teaching Scripture, helping plant churches, and raising five children in a culture actively trying to castrate biblical manhood, I've watched how Christians systematically neuter God's Word to fit their spiritual comfort zones.
No passage has been more thoroughly emasculated than Psalm 23.
You've transformed a warrior's battle cry into …