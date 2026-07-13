The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

1 Comment

User's avatar
Corey Scott's avatar
Corey Scott
5h

I'm right there with you, my brother. This post really hit home. I will donate at a time this week. I do not have much but what I have, I give you freely. I pray you continue your great work and that the Lord continues to use and guide you as a light to those loat in the darkness.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture