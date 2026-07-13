Have you ever noticed how life can change in a minute? Almost in a second.

I remember when I would dread certain days of the week. I’ve never been someone who had the edge on life, quote unquote. I’m not one of the pretty people. My family is not one of the privileged ones. Kind of funny — I was talking with my son this week about a Reddit post I read, where someone was going on about certain individuals being privileged. I’ve definitely come across those people. For some of my life I’ve lived a paycheck away from homelessness and worked multiple jobs to make ends meet.

This morning I woke up with the hyper realization of how quickly your life can go from bad, to rapid change, to something else, within a matter of minutes. And my mind was drawn to the scripture that calls us prisoners of hope.

“Turn you to the strong hold, ye prisoners of hope.” Zechariah 9:12.

One of the things about being a Christian is that you battle your flesh and your spirit. They’re constantly at war with one another. And there’s a certain part of you that wants to throw your hands in the air and say I give up. Lift the white flag.

My family and I went to see the George Washington movie last week. There’s a part where the fort is being stormed, and a man looks at him holding a white flag. Young Washington gives the nod. He didn’t want to concede victory to the French. But he did. I looked it up after — it really happened.

Sometimes in the Christian life you want to lift that white flag. You see the winds. You see the waves. You see everything falling around you, and you don’t know if you can go on anymore.

But then there’s something inside you that makes you a prisoner of hope.

Here’s what I’ve noticed after years of talking with people through DMs and comments and texts: a lot of people don’t really understand the Bible. They’re good at what a podcaster says. A YouTube teacher. A pastor, a grandparent, a friend. They base their theology on that, and they let their worldview be shaped by other people.

When I used to work the trains, there was a guy who rode with me. Another conductor. He always carried a Bible with him — he’d read it at his little desk while the locomotive rocked down the tracks. The engineers thought it was funny. It started a lot of conversations. Somebody on one locomotive changed “praying for God” to “praying for gold” because he thought he was clever. But that man was so grounded in the Book that none of it swept him away. That always impressed me.

Most people aren’t that grounded. That’s how “the Lord helps those who help themselves” gets passed around as scripture. That’s Ben Franklin, not the Bible. “Money is the root of all evil” — no. The love of money.

So anyways. I started keeping a list. A notebook first — coffee stains, mosquito guts, all of it. I kept taking note of things people come up with and call Bible that aren’t. After a while I got to about a hundred entries.

So I made it into a book.

THE BURIED BIBLE. A hundred verses, passages, and stories that many quote-unquote Christians skip, misquote, even sanitize. It’s free. No catch. The PDF is pay-what-you-want, and zero is a price:

https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/buried-bible

One tough rule though. Don’t trust me either. I drove a garbage truck. I’m not a scholar. This book came from me and my own studies, so open your own Bible and dig into it. Check me on every entry.

One more thing, and I’ll say it plain. If you didn’t hear it before: this is my full-time job. This is what I do. My posts are free for three days, then they go behind the paywall. That’s how I make ends meet. Anything you give goes to support the work.

If you want to stand in this with me, there’s one link. Partner in the Ministry. You give once, any amount:

https://buy.stripe.com/fZu14o9bS5IM4O21gXc3m0q

I appreciate you stepping in and making this what it is.

Again — the new guide is free. It’s called The Buried Bible. Go grab it, use it, and I pray it helps you in your own personal study.

Stand fast, Adam

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