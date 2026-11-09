The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
3h

I am praying for you and your family and I hope that everything goes well for you as you travel through this world 🌎❤️🙏✝️🙌🏼✝️😻

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SavedbyJesus's avatar
SavedbyJesus
3h

Thank you! This is always needed. The Word is all we need to fight!

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