“Brethren, pray for us.” 1 Thessalonians 5:25.

Four words. Paul wrote them without dressing them up, and they take on a different weight when you are walking through a storm.

I posted a painting earlier today on X of Peter going under in the black chop while Christ reaches down and catches him by the wrists. That picture is where I have lived lately. Earlier this week I wrote about how heavy a room gets when someone is sick, and this morning I wrote just to say thank you for checking on me. I meant every word of it. Having you here with me has mattered more than you know.

Unlike most of the Substacks on this platform, this place does not run on a neat editorial formula. Some days it reads like a Mad Hatter’s tea party. Other days it reads like a dispatch from a far country. Above all, it aims to be a tool in the Master’s hand.

We had a man speak at our church today who smuggled Bibles behind the Iron Curtain back in the day.

He told us what happened whenever they pulled up to a border checkpoint. The guards would lean into the window and ask if they were carrying three things:

“Drugs, guns, and Bibles.”

Think about that pairing. Armed regimes put a leather-bound book in the same category as rifles and contraband. Bibles are dangerous to people who love control. A man who has the Word of God in his own hands cannot be easily owned by a state, a screen, or a hired pulpit.

That is the whole goal here. To help you get that Book, and get into it.

Several years ago, Christie gave me a list of quotes from old missionaries and ministers. Those words have steadied me through more than one dark watch. Today I put that entire collection onto our website so you can read it, search it, and lean on it whenever the wind picks up in your own house: Read the Missionary and Minister Quote Archive Here.

Thank you for standing with our family and being part of this ministry. These past few days, God has opened my eyes all over again to how badly our world needs the old Book. The precious Book.

If this work has helped you stay in the Word, and you want to help us keep going through this storm, you can send a one-time gift right here:

Send a One-Time Gift to Support This Work

Brethren, pray for us.

Adam

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P.S. Every one-time gift on this link helps keep our family and this ministry on the field. If you give over $20, our system will automatically send you Show Me Where It Says That, our complete five-guide Bible study collection, including What Saves a Sinner, as a thank-you. If you already own the full Dead Hidden Vault, that collection is already in your library. And if you have already given this week, you do not owe us another dime. Your prayers are enough.