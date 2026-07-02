Men like the word “lead” because it sounds clean. Strong, useful. It lets a man picture himself standing at the front of his house with a Bible in his hand and respect in the room. Then the dying part shows up.

Women hear the word “submit,” and a lot of them flinch. Or in my case, people write in and say, But what about this and what about that? They want to judge the whole text by the exceptions because we live in an exception-based society now, a victim society. And I understand why. Many men have used submission as a leash. A lot of loud men have quoted it with no blood on their own shirt.

Then the Bible speaks anyway. “Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord.” Ephesians 5:22.

That verse is still in the Bible, friends. No committee took it out, and no modern woman gets to vote it out of the text. And no man gets to swing it like a club and still pretend he loves the Lord, because three verses later the Bible turns the blade back on him. “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it.” Ephesians 5:25.

There it is. That is the part the men skip. Christ did not love the church by sitting in a recliner, demanding she admire him and bring him a cup of coffee. He loved her by bleeding for her. He took the nails and carried the shame and gave his whole self up, and there is no swagger anywhere in that. It is not some red-faced boy with a podcast voice telling women to get in line while he cannot govern his own eyes, his temper, his money, or his mouth. That is not headship. That is a costume with Bible words sewn onto it.

And the women are getting lied to from the other side, too. They are told submission means vanishing, that it means losing your mind and your voice and your strength until you are basically a decorative piece with a pulse. That is a flat-out lie. A godly wife is not a corpse. Sarah laughed. Hannah prayed so hard the priest thought she was drunk. Esther walked straight at her own death and said, if I perish, I perish. Mary said, be it unto me according to thy word. The Bible is not scared of strong women. What it is wary of is a rebellious house, and those two things are not the same. A woman can be strong and still sit under God’s order. A man can be gentle and still carry real authority. We have just about lost the ability to picture either one.

So dating turns into theater. Nobody has relationships now; they have situationships. Men want a woman who submits, but they do not want to become the kind of man a woman could actually follow. Women want a man who leads, and then they are trained to resent the first ounce of pressure that comes with real leadership, because the world told them every order is abuse. So both of them just sit there across the table with their arms folded. He wants respect before he will sacrifice. She wants safety before she will surrender. Everybody wants the fruit and nobody wants the cross, and that is why the house never gets built.

Genesis named this fracture a long time ago. “Unto the woman he said, I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee.” Genesis 3:16.

Sin bends desire into conflict. Headship curdles into raw rule, help turns into rivalry, and marriage becomes a cold war with better pictures. Can you see it yet? Two people wanting covenant blessings with dating-app souls. The young men get bitter and call it discernment, the women get suspicious and call it wisdom, and the parents look at their sons and their daughters and quietly wonder if any of them will ever know how to build a house that can survive an ordinary Tuesday.

Because the world did not just break dating. It catechized everybody against Ephesians 5. We got taught that authority means getting your way and that submission means losing yourself, and the Bible does not teach either one. Authority means you die first. Submission means you trust God’s order more than you trust your own panic.

That is heavy. It does not fit a cute marriage caption, and it will not behave at a conference table with name tags and polite coffee. It looks like dishes when nobody claps, bills when the money is tight, a quiet answer when everything in you wants to bite back. It is a man going to work with no audience and a woman holding the house together without letting her strength go sour into contempt. That is where Ephesians 5 actually lives. Not on a meme, not in a dating profile, but in the part of the house nobody posts about.

If you are a man reading this, quit asking whether she submits before you have even asked whether she could follow you without getting crushed. That is the real question. Can she trust your judgment, because you have actually put your own body and mouth and eyes and money and appetite under Christ? And if you are a woman reading this, quit letting the world train you to hear every word in the Bible as a threat. The devil has always wanted you suspicious of God’s order. He did it in the garden. “Yea, hath God said?” He still runs the same play through glowing screens and miserable people with microphones.

Ephesians 5 is not the thing that is broken. We are. The verse did not fail anybody; the actors did. So if you actually want a house, stop sitting there negotiating with the text. The man dies first, the woman does not disappear, and both of them bow to Christ. That is the only way the thing stands.

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