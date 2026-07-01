Have you ever taken time to think about Noah and the ark, or baby Moses in the basket?

Both of them on water. Both of them unable to navigate.

My mind drifts to that animated movie, Prince of Egypt, where his mother puts Moses in the basket and sets him out on the river, and there are crocodiles, and there is the water, and there is just no way a baby navigates that. And there was no way for Noah to navigate the flood either.

Noah was cargo. So was Moses.

They both had to reach a point where they either put their trust and their faith in a God they could not see, or they didn’t. The Bible says no man hath seen God at any time, and Jesus said if you have seen me you have seen the Father. So you have Noah, told by God to build an ark. God did not come to him and say here is the design for a navigation system, here is how you build a rudder, here is how you build an engine, here is how you go out and work the water like a deep sea fisherman on Deadliest Catch. No. He had to get in that boat and hang on for the ride.

He was cargo, man. Every single day out on that water he was cargo, his family was cargo, and they had to put their total trust and dependence on a sovereign God. Same goes for Moses’ mother. She had to trust that God was going to deliver her son, that one day he would deliver the whole people, so she put that baby in a basket and shipped him off with no idea what was going to happen.

The reason I am saying all this is I think too many of us have put our faith and our trust in ourselves. In the house we built. In the security we managed to get. And we forget that the reason we are where we are is not us. It is him.

If you look back on your life, what you are going to see is a current. A lot of the time we think we make our own choices and steer our own path wherever we want to go, and I will just say it, when we do that we usually end up in bad shape. We end up in a bad spot, and God delivers us out of it anyway.

There is almost a need in us as people to see the future. That is why people love the idea of a psychic, or a medium, or some tool that will hand them a little direction. We all want somebody to walk up and say here is the way, walk in it. We all want the prophet of God to show up and say thus saith the Lord, go this way. And a lot of us forget that God already gave us that. It is this book. That is why it is critical to be in the book, to read it, to seek his face in it, because it will tell you the way to go, and a lot of the time the way to go is a blind step of faith.

It is like Indiana Jones in the Last Crusade, up there having to cross that canyon to get to the Holy Grail. There is supposed to be an invisible bridge. He looks at his father’s journal, he is not sure, and he throws that handful of sand out, and it lands on the bridge, and then he still has to walk across it.

If you have been with me any length of time on Substack, you have seen my own back and forth. You have seen me try to navigate. There has been a lot my family has walked through, and I have tried to share it as safely as I can, because I do not believe in dumping your personal life online or turning every private thing into content. But I have not got this figured out. And I know most of you have not got it figured out either. We are all out on this water together.

So here is what I want to help you remember today, and it is the thing I need to remember myself. Get on the boat, shut up, sit down, and let God direct your steps.

If the Biblical Man has helped you and you want to support the work one time, you can do that here: https://buy.stripe.com/4gMeVe0Fmb36fsG1gXc3m0o. No pressure. I just appreciate you being here.

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