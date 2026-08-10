“Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” Genesis 2:24

My wife published her new job description this week, the one she wrote for herself as the mother of two married children. I watched her write it at our kitchen table, and I have watched several thousand of you read it since. More than a few of you sent it to your own mothers.

Nobody asked for the father’s version. I am writing it anyway, because I stood at the same two weddings she did, in a suit I only wear for weddings and funerals, and I resigned a job that afternoon, too. Mine just came with less ceremony. One minute you are the man in her life, and then a preacher asks one question, and you hand her hand to a younger man whose truck you have opinions about, and you go sit down. That is the whole transition. You do not even get a box for your desk.

Genesis says a man shall leave his father and his mother and cleave unto his wife. I preached that verse at young couples for years before I noticed it was pointed at me. Leaving requires somebody willing to be left. A father who keeps one hand on the rope is not protecting his child. He is fouling the knot the Lord Himself is tying.

So here is my list. It is shorter than my wife’s, because fathers run shorter lists, but every line cost me something.

My first job is to respect the man who took my job. Not audit him. Respect him. He does not lead their home the way I would, which is exactly right, because it is not my home. David, handing a kingdom to a grown son, gave Solomon a charge and then gave him the throne. “I go the way of all the earth: be thou strong therefore, and shew thyself a man.” 1 Kings 2:2. David did not hover the throne room afterward, grading the decisions. The handoff was the blessing. A handoff you keep taking back is not a blessing. It is a leash.

My second job is to give without strings or not give at all. A father’s money can bless a young marriage or it can buy surveillance equipment, and the receipt looks identical. If my help ever costs them a vote in their own house, it was not help. It was rent.

My third job is to pray for their marriages like a watchman, not a warden. The psalmist says children are as arrows in the hand of a mighty man, and then he says the part fathers skip. “They shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate.” Psalm 127:5. The arrows speak with the enemies now. Not me on their behalf. My post moved from the gate to the prayer closet, and the new post has more authority than the old one, because the One I report to there actually runs the city.

My fourth job is to keep being the man their marriages are watching. Two young households now check, mostly without knowing it, how a man treats their mother after twenty-five years. How he apologizes. How he handles a tight month at sixty is still curriculum. The lecture years are over. The lab years never end.

And my last job is the one that pinches, so I saved it. I am not the first call anymore. When her car makes the noise, she calls him. When the news is big, they tell each other first, and we find out on the family thread with everybody else. There is a grief in that I will not pretend away, and I let it walk through me the day I noticed, and then I showed it the door. Because the whole aim of my previous position, twenty-some years of it, was to become unnecessary in exactly this way. A father who raised a daughter who needs no rescuing, and sons and daughters who run their own gates, did not lose the job. He finished it.

Solomon says children’s children are the crown of old men. Proverbs 17:6. I am holding some of that crown now, a grandson with fat fists and my chin, and I can report the pension in this new position is outrageous.

So that is my half of the job description.

I respect the man who took my job. I give without strings. I pray at a better gate than the one I left. I stay in the lab. And I answer the phone fast on the rare occasions it rings for me, because scarce is not the same as small.

She wrote her half at the kitchen table. Turns out we have been writing the same book for twenty-five years, her side and mine, and this week we finally finished it. It is called The Things We Have Wrought, twenty-five lessons from twenty-five years of marriage, parenting, ministry, and life. Her voice and mine, trading chapters, like this. It goes live Wednesday at midnight, and everyone who reserves it before then gets her study A Word Fitly Spoken with it, free.

Reserve The Things We Have Wrought →

Adam

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