If you can see this, read it. My daughter gets married tomorrow, and the day before a wedding has a way of stripping the fake language off a man, so I'm going to say this plainly.

I'm not gaining a son tomorrow. My daughter is getting a husband, and that's not the same thing, no matter how nice it sounds on a card. They aren't becoming an extension of my household or folding into my little kingdom, and my wife and I aren't being crowned patriarch and matriarch over some new branch of the family dynasty. They're starting their own family before God. That's the design, and I had to make peace with it this week.

"Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh." He leaves, she leaves, they cleave, and the two of them become one. That's not poetry, it's architecture. The family was instituted by God: one man, one woman, fruit, a household, a covenant somebody is actually responsible for. Not vibes. Not two grown people playing house while both sets of parents keep a hand on the wheel.

Which is why a wedding is beautiful and also a kind of death. Something has to end. The father's house has to open its hand, the mother's heart has to let go of what it's been carrying for twenty-some years, and a new table gets set that was never there before. Tomorrow that happens in my family, and I'd be lying if I said it didn't cost me something.

So here's the plain ask. If this work has fed your house, help mine tonight. Become a paid subscriber, $5 a month, $60 a year, or $100 to become a founding member.

If you want the whole library, get the Vault. It's normally $365, but the wedding window brings it to $285 — marriage, Bible study, spiritual warfare, household order, parenting, manhood and womanhood, the whole shelf.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault?utm_source=biblicalman&utm_medium=substack&utm_campaign=20260604_wedding_fundraiser&utm_content=vault

And if you don't want another subscription or product, a one-time gift does the same good.

Some of that keeps the lights on, some of it helps me absorb tomorrow, and some of it funds FaithWall, the app I'm building because our kids need Scripture in front of them before the phone finishes discipling them. No pressure games and no fake emergency here. Just a father saying the quiet part out loud. The wedding is tomorrow. The work keeps going. And if this page has been feeding your household, tonight's a good night to throw in.

Adam

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P.S. Free readers aren't enemies, if all you can do is read and pray, then read and pray. But if you've been meaning to go paid, grab the Vault, or send something, tonight's the night to actually do it.