The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Vic's avatar
Vic
4h

I just sent a little. We have two boys and a girl.

There is something special between a dad and his daughter!

I remember her wedding clearly. A very special day.

She will always be daddies little Moo! (Nick name- Meggie Moo).

Name: Megan.

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Jim Molnar's avatar
Jim Molnar
2h

Watch for a UPS delivery tomorrow

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