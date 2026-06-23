The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
26m

allowing oneself to interpret scripture is what led to 40,000 different protestant denominations

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture