The verse just sat there. I read it twice. A third time. Same wall.

“The natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God.”

Cannot receive. Not will not. Cannot.

And a few pages over, a thief on a cross, a man who never read a verse in his life, walks into paradise that same afternoon.

Both in the Book. One of them should be impossible.

Another passage I couldn’t make fit. Another “I’ll understand that someday.”

Why I thought the problem was me

I kept telling myself the same quiet story.

“Who am I to question it. Smarter men have read this for centuries. I just don’t have the education.”

Every time I hit a wall, the same voice. “You’re not spiritual enough to get it.”

So I did what most people do. I skimmed the hard parts. I nodded along. I moved on. For years.

The #1 mistake

Here is what finally hit me, and it made me a little angry.

I was reading the Bible the exact way it was handed to me. Like a flat stack of nice sayings, you either get or you don’t.

I never once asked the only question that mattered. Was I ever actually taught how this Book reads itself?

I wasn’t. Neither were you.

I looked back at every verse that stumped me and found the same three patterns.

They were the verses that split churches. Baptism. Tongues. The rapture. Tithing. The kingdom.

They were the verses I got a shrug on. “That’s a mystery.” “Don’t get hung up on it.”

And they were never actually hard. They were just never opened.

What changed

So I stopped skimming and started doing the thing nobody showed me.

Instead of reading every verse the same? I let the Book tell me when it changed who it was talking to.

Instead of forcing one rule across all of it? I let it divide where it divides itself.

Instead of treating confusion as my failure? I treated it as a flag that something had been kept from me.

And the contradictions started closing. One after another. The thief and the natural man. Baptism and the dying criminal. The kingdom of heaven and the kingdom of God.

Not mysteries. Just never taught.

If you are still where I was

If you have ever read a verse three times and felt that quiet wall go up...

If you have ever told yourself you are just not smart enough or spiritual enough to understand it...

If you have ever closed the Book a little ashamed of how much of it confuses you...

Hear me. It was never you.

Most people stay confused for life because they are trying to work out alone what was never explained to them once.

That is exactly why I built Confusing Things in the Bible.

Eleven of the verses that split churches and make grown men shrug. Each one laid open. The confusion stated plain. Every view on the table. Then the verdict, straight from the text, with the receipts. Hover any verse, the whole passage appears. Exact.

I am not handing you the answers here. The confusion was always free. The clarity is the part worth paying for, and it costs less than lunch.

→ Confusing Things in the Bible. $27.

https://deadhidden.org/store/confusing-things-in-the-bible

Here is the real question. It is not whether this works.

It is this. A year from now, are you reading your Bible like a person who was finally taught how?

Or still skimming the parts that scare you, hoping nobody asks?

Adam

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