She is not crying over flowers.

She is crying because for fifty-one weeks of the year, she carried the household on her back and nobody named it out loud.

Then, in the fifty-second week, a man with a microphone called her blessed.

A child handed her a card.

The kitchen still needed cleaning by Sunday afternoon.

The card was nice.

The card is not the issue.

The issue is that she has been holding the weight all year, and the men in the house keep stepping over her on the way to the couch.

===

Mother’s Day is not a holiday.

It is an audit.

The audit asks whether the men in the house can name the load she has been carrying.

It asks whether the church noticed the burden or only the smile.

It asks whether your house honors her or quietly lives off her.

Most houses live off her.

Most churches sentimentalize her.

Most men perform.

===

There are women who will sit in a pew tomorrow, and the word mother will land on them like a hammer.

Some buried a child.

Some were never given one.

Some grew up in a house where mother was a wound and not a name.

Some have strained relationships that no rose can fix.

The pastor will hand out flowers and read a poem.

They will smile.

They will go home and try not to break in front of the kids.

The church keeps doing this.

Sentimental.

Painted.

Polished.

Roses for the room.

Nothing for the wound.

===

Christ did not perform sentiment for His mother.

He honored her from a cross.

When Jesus therefore saw his mother, and the disciple standing by, whom he loved, he saith unto his mother, Woman, behold thy son! Then saith he to the disciple, Behold thy mother! And from that hour that disciple took her unto his own home.— John 19:26-27

He arranged her care while He was bleeding to death.

That is honor.

Honor is weight.

Honor is action.

Honor is a man saying behold when it costs him something.

===

Honour thy father and thy mother. — Exodus 20:12

The fifth commandment is not a Hallmark line.

It is a load-bearing wall.

Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.— Proverbs 31:28

The children arise.

The husband praises.

The house names what she did.

You do not get to use Mother’s Day as a substitute for that.

You do not get a Sunday off from it.

===

So tomorrow at sunup, do not buy a card and call it done.

Get out of bed before her.

Make the coffee.

Take the breakfast dishes off the table without being asked.

Tell your kids out loud what their mother actually carried this year.

Make them say it back.

Cancel one thing she usually does and do it yourself for the next four Sundays.

If your mother is dead, call your wife by her name and tell her you saw the year she just carried.

If your mother is alive and wounded you, write the harder letter. Thank her for what she did right without pretending the rest did not happen.

If you never had a safe mother, and tomorrow is going to land on you like a stone, remember Christ at the cross.

He provided care.

He saw the woman.

He named the burden.

That is not sentiment.

That is the work.

===

Tomorrow you will be one of two men.

A man who hands her a flower.

A man who takes the load.

Pick.

— Adam

===

If this cut you, send it to the man who needs to read it before tomorrow morning.

Not because you want a fight.

Because some men do not see the weight until somebody puts it in their hands.

Share it here:

Share

P.S. Christie, my wife, has several guides in the store for women who are trying to build a biblical home without the syrup, fake smiles, and Pinterest Christianity.

Her work is not theory.

It is for the woman who has been faithful and is still bleeding.

Start here:

Christie’s Biblical Womanhood guides

---

I also released The Strong Delusion.

Aliens.

Giants.

Fallen angels.

Disclosure.

The Book of Enoch crowd is running around like the Bible forgot to speak.

It did not.

This guide is for the Christian who wants his Bible back before the last-days freak show eats his head.

Get it here:

The Strong Delusion

===

And yes.

The Vault is still $297 for some reason.

That is my fault.

It should be $365 because it is all our work combined in one place. Bible studies. Marriage manuals. Spiritual warfare guides. Parenting field manuals. Christie’s resources. The whole library.

I will change it back to $365 within the next 24 hours.

If you want it at $297, get it before I fix the price.

Lock in The Vault for $297

P.S.S. I am serious about the Vault.

At $297, I am hurting myself with that price.

The Vault is 83+ resources in one place. Mine and Christie’s work. Years of blood. One download. One price. Forever access.

It goes back to $365.

Do what you want with that.

[Get The Vault before the price goes back up]