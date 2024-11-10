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My grandfather didn't ask questions.

He answered the call.

Normandy wasn't a "suggestion".

Faith wasn't a "weekend hobby".

Duty wasn't "optional".

"...quit you like men, be strong." - 1 Corinthians 16:13 (KJV)

The Lost Warrior's Code:

1. Spiritual Warfare is REAL Warfare

Modern men think battles are digital.

Real warriors know: "For we wrestle not against flesh…