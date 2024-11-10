Most Men Today Are Soft Castrated Consumers (What REAL Warriors Know)
How your grandfather would be disgusted by today's masculinity pandemic
My grandfather didn't ask questions.
He answered the call.
Normandy wasn't a "suggestion".
Faith wasn't a "weekend hobby".
Duty wasn't "optional".
"...quit you like men, be strong." - 1 Corinthians 16:13 (KJV)
The Lost Warrior's Code:
1. Spiritual Warfare is REAL Warfare
Modern men think battles are digital.
Real warriors know: "For we wrestle not against flesh…