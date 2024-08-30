Dear truth-seekers and pew-warmers,

It's 3 AM. I'm wide awake, Bible open, wrestling with a headline from the Babylon bee that's more truth than satire:

"African Missionaries Bring the Gospel to the United Methodist Church"

No, this isn't a parable—it's our reality. This is our come-to-Jesus moment, folks.

The Great Reversal

Picture this: Nigerian pastors, …