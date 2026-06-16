The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Carol Butler's avatar
Carol Butler
35m

This! Thank you for this. My heart 💜 knows these sorrows. Your words are healing balm.

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Tinabeth Chapman's avatar
Tinabeth Chapman
33m

Thank you.

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