Masculinity is not dying.

It is being murdered.

So is femininity.

By cowards. By perverts. By a culture that calls weakness virtue. By churches afraid of men with spines and women with knees that bend in prayer.

By an algorithm that profits when a husband and wife look at separate screens instead of each other.

And silent households are helping bury both bodies.

You think the murder of masculinity happens in some other place. Some courtroom. Some Pride parade. Some classroom where a fourth-grade boy gets told his maleness is a sickness.

It does happen there.

But that is not where most of it happens.

Most of it happens in your living room.

The murder of masculinity does not happen with a single stab. It happens with a thousand evenings the man could not put the phone down. A thousand dinners the wife asked a question and he said yeah without looking up. A thousand bedtimes the children went to sleep without him because the screen was the priority.

A man whose phone runs his evening cannot be the head of his household.

He can be a roommate.

He can be a paycheck.

He cannot be a head.

That is the murder.

Slow. Domesticated. Quiet...

The murder of femininity is the mirror.

It does not happen with a single stab either. It happens with a thousand evenings the wife pretended she did not notice the husband on the screen, and reached for her own.

A thousand mornings she traded the prayer she meant to pray for a feed she meant to scroll. A thousand afternoons she fed her loneliness to an algorithm instead of asking her husband for a real conversation.

A woman whose phone runs her hours cannot be the help-meet.

She can be a co-renter.

She can be a co-scroller.

She cannot be the woman God designed.

That is the murder of femininity.

Same blade.

Same algorithm.

Same thousand evenings.

The hands holding the knife are not different...

“And the LORD God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.” — Genesis 2:18

“Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” — Genesis 2:24

Cleave does not work through a glass rectangle.

One flesh does not happen through algorithmic feeds.

What the modern household calls peace is two corpses on opposite ends of the couch staring into separate screens. The marriage is technically alive. Technically. The way a body in a freezer is technically still a body.

This is not pastoral filler.

This is the harder seat in the story.

“And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.” — Malachi 4:6

The last verse of the Old Testament.

The last warning before four hundred years of silence.

It is functionally about phones.

Not specifically. But functionally. Because the curse of a household whose hearts do not turn toward each other is the same curse whether the distraction is Baal or a glowing rectangle.

The fathers’ hearts have to turn.

The children’s hearts have to turn.

The wife’s heart has to turn.

Hearts do not turn through a screen. They turn at a table. At a doorpost. At a threshold where the LORD is named before anything else gets in.

A household does not get raised from the dead by content.

A household gets raised by a wall.

A threshold.

A verse on the doorpost.

A move that decides whether what enters this house passes through Scripture first or through the algorithm first.

Christie and I built one.

We called it FaithWall.

The web app is live now.

Right now FaithWall is the Scripture-first room. Before the man opens the feed, before the wife opens the messenger, before the children open the algorithm that has been eating you both — the household goes to the wall first.

A KJV verse.

A ninety-second Bible task.

A brick laid in the household’s wall.

Then the phone opens.

Or it does not.

The brick goes down regardless.

The Chrome extension is next. That puts a stronger interruption directly in front of the websites that have been eating you.

iPhone and Android apps come after that. That is when the wall stands at the gate of every app on the phone.

Web app now. Extension next. App stores after.

We are building in public. One wall at a time.

A wife builds. A husband builds. The kids old enough to carry a phone build. Each member of the household lays his own brick. The wall rises because the household builds it.

This is not a screen-time app in Bible verses.

It is the household putting away the strange gods together.

Genesis 35:2. “Put away the strange gods that are among you.”

Jacob said that to his whole household. Not just to the men. Not just to the sons. The whole household. Everyone buried something under the oak in Shechem. Then they built the altar. Then the place was Bethel.

The wife buries her phone first or the husband does. It does not matter who goes first.

What matters is that both bury something.

What matters is the altar gets built together.

FaithWall is for households that want Scripture to stand in front of the scroll.

That is the whole offer.

Hear me on the next part.

The web app is live. Checkout is live. The browser demo runs. The Chrome extension and the app store versions are next, and Christie and I are funding the rest of the build from our own table.

The Founding Family is the charter. The first one hundred households to lock in get founding access at the rate the builders pay. Not the rate the city pays after the altar is built.

$29.99 one-time for the man going first.

$39.99 one-time for the household. Five seats. Husband. Wife. Three children old enough to carry a phone. Each laying his own brick.

Founding access is open now. Web app live. Extension next. App stores after.

You are first in. You are why we finish it.

The next faithful thing is to bury the strange gods and build the altar.

Become a Founding Family — $29.99 one-time individual, $39.99 one-time household

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