Lessons from the Projects: 5 Hard Truths I Learned So You Don't Have To
My friend didn't grow up in some cushy suburb with white picket fences and neighborhood watch programs.
My friend didn't grow up in some cushy suburb with white picket fences and neighborhood watch programs. his childhood playground was the concrete jungle of public housing projects, where crack pipes outnumbered toys and the lullabies were a mix of sirens and gunshots.
But here's the thing – those mean streets were one heck of a teacher. They dished out …