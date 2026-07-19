Jimothy. Video still: Kiana Hall, via The Seattle Times.

Yesterday I was reading articles on Facebook and on X. I kept seeing a recurrence of a certain individual. A certain character. Jimothy.

Jimothy, of course, is the strange raccoon people have been seeing in Seattle.

Monday night last week, in Ballard, a woman pointed her phone at the dark and watched a strange creature skitter out from under a car. Smaller than a housecat. Gray. Long legs. It loped across the grass like some strange creature.

Some people said it was a mutant. Some said it was not. Some made memes and called it a spirit animal. All these different things.

But from the picture you knew it was a raccoon. And they gave it the name Jimothy.

The reason she named him Jimothy, and I thought this was brilliant: she said he looked like a Jimothy.

That is how the world names you. By your outline. By what the camera catches in the dark.

Five million views by Thursday. Seattle crowned him its own cryptid. One fan captioned a video "Praise Jimothy." The internet declared Hot Jimothy Summer. Fans demanded he be protected at all costs.

An artist drew him and captioned it "Made in God's image." Twenty-six thousand likes.

Previously we saw a grandpa flipped into the air by a bison at Yellowstone. Now we have Jimothy.

All of this brings me to Psalm 51:5. "Behold, I was shapen in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me."

You see, we are all deformed. All strangely cryptid in our own ways. Marred by sin.

He cannot straighten himself. Neither can you. "That which is crooked cannot be made straight." Ecclesiastes 1:15.

The veterinarian looked at him and said he was very spry. He climbs stairs. He squeezes through balcony railings. He forages at night and gets what he gets.

But so do you. You scurry around this world doing the same thing. Some people may see you and think you look really spry.

You may not have five million fans. You may not have people demanding your protection. But that is the world's love. Full attention. Zero presence.

It watches you. It names you. It shares you. It scrolls on.

It will make you famous in the dark. It will not step into the darkness to get you out.

David knew. "I looked on my right hand, and beheld, but there was no man that would know me: refuge failed me; no man cared for my soul." Psalm 142:4.

A king with plenty of followers. Plenty of subjects in his kingdom. And yet he said no man cared for my soul.

"I watch, and am as a sparrow alone upon the house top." Psalm 102:7.

A sparrow on the house top. A raccoon on a balcony. Same loneliness.

We are all Jimothy. Born bent. Out at night. Performing fine. Watched by everybody. Known by nobody.

Without Christ, that is the whole biography. Crooked creatures with an audience.

But one of those captions was half right. Made in God's image. Wrong about the raccoon. True about you.

"So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him." Genesis 1:27.

The God whose image you carry did not stay on the balcony with His phone out.

He came down. When the leper came to Him, He did not film it. "And he put forth his hand, and touched him, saying, I will: be thou clean." Luke 5:13.

He touched the man no one would come near.

He does not name you by your silhouette. "I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine." Isaiah 43:1.

He knows you because He cares for your soul.

So today, this afternoon, I am asking you to pick.

Stay a mascot. Keep your little audience. Stay spry. Die alone with great engagement.

Or come out from under the car. Let Him touch you. Take the name He gives you.

The crowd praises Jimothy. The crowd cannot save him.

Christ can. Christ does.

Stand fast.

Adam

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P.S. If the lonely part of this hit home, I wrote a short guide called The Loneliness Lie. It sits in the store with everything else I build for men who are done performing. No countdown clock. Just tools.

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