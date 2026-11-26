I'm shutting the laptop down for Thanksgiving, and one piece of business between us is still unfinished.

All year I've sent this work out first with no wall in front of it. You read it at your kitchen table, on your break, or late at night when the house finally went still.

Before I step away for the holiday, I set up one page and put something real on the other side of it for anyone who decides to answer. I'm not turning tonight into a pitch by listing it all out inside this email.

If these words steadied your house this year, you can settle it in one click.

Close the loop tonight