Kneeling in the Dark: Our Grandson’s First Battle and the Altar We Rebuilt
An urgent update from the NICU, a call to repair what’s broken, and a quiet plea for help
Before dawn, the darkness feels heavier. It isn’t just the absence of light; it’s the way a house can be too big when most of the people who make it home are scattered to the wind. My phone glows on the kitchen table, lifeline and saboteur. Every buzz jolts under my ribs. Somewhere on an interstate, my wife is riding shotgun south through the fog with o…