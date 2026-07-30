Jesus in all 66 books
Most Christians can find Jesus in Matthew and lose Him somewhere in Leviticus.
You subscribed here because you care about seeing Him clearly. This morning a list took off on X and it belongs in your hands more than anyone's. Here it is, whole, nothing held back.
Genesis: Jesus is the Seed of the woman.
Exodus: Jesus is the Passover Lamb.
Leviticus: Jesus is our Great High Priest.
Numbers: Jesus is the bronze serpent lifted up.
Deuteronomy: Jesus is the Prophet like Moses.
Joshua: Jesus is the Captain of our salvation.
Judges: Jesus is our righteous Judge and Deliverer.
Ruth: Jesus is our Kinsman-Redeemer.
1 Samuel: Jesus is the true Anointed King.
2 Samuel: Jesus is the everlasting King.
1 Kings: Jesus is greater than Solomon.
2 Kings: Jesus is the faithful King to come.
1 Chronicles: Jesus is the promised Son of David.
2 Chronicles: Jesus is the rightful King of Judah.
Ezra: Jesus is the Restorer.
Nehemiah: Jesus is the Rebuilder of broken lives.
Esther: Jesus is our Advocate.
Job: Jesus is our living Redeemer.
Psalms: Jesus is the Good Shepherd.
Proverbs: Jesus is the Wisdom of God.
Ecclesiastes: Jesus is our true Satisfaction.
Song of Solomon: Jesus is the Bridegroom.
Isaiah: Jesus is the Suffering Servant.
Jeremiah: Jesus is the Righteous Branch.
Lamentations: Jesus is our hope.
Ezekiel: Jesus is the Good Shepherd.
Daniel: Jesus is the Son of Man.
Hosea: Jesus is the faithful Bridegroom.
Joel: Jesus is the Baptizer with the Holy Spirit.
Amos: Jesus is the Burden Bearer.
Obadiah: Jesus is our Mighty Savior.
Jonah: Jesus is the Risen One.
Micah: Jesus is the Ruler born in Bethlehem.
Nahum: Jesus is the Avenger of God's people.
Habakkuk: Jesus is the Holy One.
Zephaniah: Jesus is the Mighty One who saves.
Haggai: Jesus is the Desire of all nations.
Zechariah: Jesus is the Pierced Messiah.
Malachi: Jesus is the Sun of Righteousness.
Matthew: Jesus is the promised Messiah.
Mark: Jesus is the Servant King.
Luke: Jesus is the Son of Man.
John: Jesus is the Son of God.
Acts: Jesus is the risen Lord building His Church.
Romans: Jesus is our righteousness.
1 Corinthians: Jesus is our resurrection.
2 Corinthians: Jesus is our comfort.
Galatians: Jesus is our freedom.
Ephesians: Jesus is the Head of the Church.
Philippians: Jesus is our joy.
Colossians: Jesus is supreme over all.
1 Thessalonians: Jesus is our coming King.
2 Thessalonians: Jesus is the righteous Judge.
1 Timothy: Jesus is the one Mediator.
2 Timothy: Jesus is the faithful Saviour.
Titus: Jesus is our blessed hope.
Philemon: Jesus is our Reconciler.
Hebrews: Jesus is our perfect High Priest.
James: Jesus is the Lord of glory.
1 Peter: Jesus is the Chief Shepherd.
2 Peter: Jesus is the coming King.
1 John: Jesus is eternal life.
2 John: Jesus is the truth.
3 John: Jesus is our Example in Truth and Love.
Jude: Jesus is able to keep us from falling.
Revelation: Jesus is the Alpha and the Omega, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Now the honest part. A list like this reads beautiful and changes nothing. The change happens when you see Him on the page yourself, in your own Bible, at your own table.
So here is a test instead of a pitch. Tonight, read Leviticus 16, the day of atonement. If you can watch the high priest carry blood into the holiest place and see Hebrews 9 standing behind it, you don't need anything I sell. Print this list, tape it inside your Bible cover, and God bless you.
But if Leviticus still reads like a wall of rules, that is not a faith problem. It is a method problem, and method problems are fixable:
How to Study the Bible Like Your Life Depends on It
https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/ellmoq
Either way, read Leviticus 16 tonight. That is the whole ask.
-Adam
P.S. The list is free forever. Forward this to somebody who thinks the Old Testament is a different God.
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The Lord God Almighty Bless You for putting this together. It’s a treasure 🙏🏽🩵
Amen Amen Amen ‼️