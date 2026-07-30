Most Christians can find Jesus in Matthew and lose Him somewhere in Leviticus.

You subscribed here because you care about seeing Him clearly. This morning a list took off on X and it belongs in your hands more than anyone's. Here it is, whole, nothing held back.

Genesis: Jesus is the Seed of the woman.

Exodus: Jesus is the Passover Lamb.

Leviticus: Jesus is our Great High Priest.

Numbers: Jesus is the bronze serpent lifted up.

Deuteronomy: Jesus is the Prophet like Moses.

Joshua: Jesus is the Captain of our salvation.

Judges: Jesus is our righteous Judge and Deliverer.

Ruth: Jesus is our Kinsman-Redeemer.

1 Samuel: Jesus is the true Anointed King.

2 Samuel: Jesus is the everlasting King.

1 Kings: Jesus is greater than Solomon.

2 Kings: Jesus is the faithful King to come.

1 Chronicles: Jesus is the promised Son of David.

2 Chronicles: Jesus is the rightful King of Judah.

Ezra: Jesus is the Restorer.

Nehemiah: Jesus is the Rebuilder of broken lives.

Esther: Jesus is our Advocate.

Job: Jesus is our living Redeemer.

Psalms: Jesus is the Good Shepherd.

Proverbs: Jesus is the Wisdom of God.

Ecclesiastes: Jesus is our true Satisfaction.

Song of Solomon: Jesus is the Bridegroom.

Isaiah: Jesus is the Suffering Servant.

Jeremiah: Jesus is the Righteous Branch.

Lamentations: Jesus is our hope.

Ezekiel: Jesus is the Good Shepherd.

Daniel: Jesus is the Son of Man.

Hosea: Jesus is the faithful Bridegroom.

Joel: Jesus is the Baptizer with the Holy Spirit.

Amos: Jesus is the Burden Bearer.

Obadiah: Jesus is our Mighty Savior.

Jonah: Jesus is the Risen One.

Micah: Jesus is the Ruler born in Bethlehem.

Nahum: Jesus is the Avenger of God's people.

Habakkuk: Jesus is the Holy One.

Zephaniah: Jesus is the Mighty One who saves.

Haggai: Jesus is the Desire of all nations.

Zechariah: Jesus is the Pierced Messiah.

Malachi: Jesus is the Sun of Righteousness.

Matthew: Jesus is the promised Messiah.

Mark: Jesus is the Servant King.

Luke: Jesus is the Son of Man.

John: Jesus is the Son of God.

Acts: Jesus is the risen Lord building His Church.

Romans: Jesus is our righteousness.

1 Corinthians: Jesus is our resurrection.

2 Corinthians: Jesus is our comfort.

Galatians: Jesus is our freedom.

Ephesians: Jesus is the Head of the Church.

Philippians: Jesus is our joy.

Colossians: Jesus is supreme over all.

1 Thessalonians: Jesus is our coming King.

2 Thessalonians: Jesus is the righteous Judge.

1 Timothy: Jesus is the one Mediator.

2 Timothy: Jesus is the faithful Saviour.

Titus: Jesus is our blessed hope.

Philemon: Jesus is our Reconciler.

Hebrews: Jesus is our perfect High Priest.

James: Jesus is the Lord of glory.

1 Peter: Jesus is the Chief Shepherd.

2 Peter: Jesus is the coming King.

1 John: Jesus is eternal life.

2 John: Jesus is the truth.

3 John: Jesus is our Example in Truth and Love.

Jude: Jesus is able to keep us from falling.

Revelation: Jesus is the Alpha and the Omega, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

Now the honest part. A list like this reads beautiful and changes nothing. The change happens when you see Him on the page yourself, in your own Bible, at your own table.

So here is a test instead of a pitch. Tonight, read Leviticus 16, the day of atonement. If you can watch the high priest carry blood into the holiest place and see Hebrews 9 standing behind it, you don't need anything I sell. Print this list, tape it inside your Bible cover, and God bless you.

But if Leviticus still reads like a wall of rules, that is not a faith problem. It is a method problem, and method problems are fixable:

How to Study the Bible Like Your Life Depends on It

https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/ellmoq

Either way, read Leviticus 16 tonight. That is the whole ask.

-Adam

P.S. The list is free forever. Forward this to somebody who thinks the Old Testament is a different God.

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