Some said Jesus Christ was a dangerous man.

Herod butchered boys in Bethlehem over the rumor. The chief priests watched Him walk toward Jerusalem and panicked in John 11:48 that "the Romans shall come and take away both our place and nation." Pilate stood across from Him with a legion at his back and asked straight out if He was a king.

Thirty years later, a mob in Thessalonica dragged unarmed believers before the city rulers and screamed in Acts 17:6-7: "These that have turned the world upside down are come hither also... and these all do contrary to the decrees of Cesar, saying that there is another king, one Jesus."

Rome was right that He was dangerous. They were dead wrong about the hull He sailed.

Two ships ride the same black water off the same harbor, and in the dark you cannot tell them apart.

Board the first one. The deck is cold iron underfoot. Cannons run down both sides, swabbed and loaded. Below, men sharpen steel and count what they will haul off when the gate of some sleeping town finally breaks. Everything on that vessel exists to arrive, conquer ground, and leave heavier than it came. It flies a flag, and the flag is a threat.

Board the second one. It smells like bread. The hold is packed with grain, oil, and fine linen carried in from ports nobody on shore has ever seen. One candle burns at the stern, low and steady, burning all night over a ledger and good merchandise. No cannons. No loot. By morning there is food on a stranger's table that was not there the night before, and a hand reaches down the gangway toward the poor man on the dock.

The Bible names which ship belongs to Christ. And it does it inside the one chapter everybody hands out on Mother's Day and skips past the opening line.

This letter is free for everyone for three days, then it goes below the waterline into the archive. If you want the next one handed to you in the morning, take the open seat on deck.

Put Me On The Ship

The Prophecy Nobody Read

Open Proverbs 31 to verse one. "The words of king Lemuel, the prophecy that his mother taught him."

A prophecy. Not a housekeeping checklist printed on a coffee mug for a bridal shower. A mother handed a king a prophecy looking forward to a virtuous woman whose price is far above rubies. And Paul tells you plainly in Ephesians 5:32 what that great mystery points to: "I speak concerning Christ and the church."

Now read the sentence right after verse ten that almost nobody quotes out loud. Proverbs 31:11: "The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil."

Spoil is war booty. Plunder. What a conquering army drags back across the border after it burns a city. Her Husband does not need spoil. He is not waiting on His bride to seize a capital, tax a province, or win a street brawl so His house can eat.

Three verses later, Scripture names the exact hull she sails in. Proverbs 31:14: "She is like the merchants' ships; she bringeth her food from afar."

The church is not a warship sent to take a nation. She is a merchant ship, and she bringeth her food from afar. A warship takes ground. A merchant ship brings bread to the starving standing on the dock.

Stop and let that hit you in the middle of the Christian nationalism fight tearing through every room right now.

Half of the loud voices calling themselves bold want to bolt cannons onto a merchant vessel and sail her straight into Washington like a gunboat. They think putting iron on the deck makes the church strong. It does the exact opposite. It shrinks a supernatural kingdom down to the one kind of fight the empires of this world already know how to win.

Empires Know How to Sink Gunboats

Rome sank gunboats for five hundred years. Washington eats gunboats for breakfast. Hand the state a church fighting for earthly territory, earthly clout, and earthly coercion, and the world smiles because now you are playing on its board with its rules.

Look at what happened the night they came to arrest Jesus in the garden. Simon Peter actually drew a sword in John 18:10 and cut off Malchus's right ear. If the kingdom were supposed to be taken by force, that was the moment.

Instead, Jesus looked at Peter in John 18:11 and said: "Put up thy sword into the sheath: the cup which my Father hath given me, shall I not drink it?"

Hours later, standing in front of Pilate, He settled the flag question forever in John 18:36: "My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence."

Jesus stood in front of the one man with the power to kill Him and said, if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight. They did not fight. The sword was already out of the sheath, and He told them to put it back.

Let us be completely honest and draw the line straight. Holding real biblical convictions in public is right. Voting with a clean conscience is right. Refusing to bow to wicked laws is right. Speaking plain truth about sin in the public square is right.

Seizing the sword to coerce conscience and build an earthly empire in Christ's name is something else entirely. A church desperate to grab the wheel of the nation is confessing out loud that she stopped believing her King already reigns.

Some of you have read on this deck for a year and never paid a cent. Good. The bread is free, that is the whole point. But if you want to help hold the gangplank open for the next pilgrim who cannot pay, there is a seat at the captain's table waiting on you.

Stand With The House

Why a Merchant Ship Terrifies Rome

So why did unarmed Christians turn the Roman world upside down without firing a shot?

Because empires know how to deal with warships. They have no idea what to do with a merchant ship whose supply line sits outside their border.

Read the rest of Proverbs 31. Verse 18: "She perceiveth that her merchandise is good: her candle goeth not out by night." Verse 20: "She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy." Verse 24: "She maketh fine linen, and selleth it; and delivereth girdles unto the merchant."

You cannot bribe a bride whose Husband needs no spoil. You cannot starve a household whose food comes from afar. You cannot blackmail a woman whose candle stays lit while the whole harbor goes dark.

That is why Rome panicked. That is why every regime from Caesar to today hates a church that refuses to climb into bed with the throne. A tame gunboat waving your party's colors is useful. A free merchant ship feeding the poor, telling the truth, and answering only to another King is ungovernable.

Paul put our citizenship papers on the table in Philippians 3:20: "For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ." And in 2 Corinthians 5:20 he named our office: "Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ's stead, be ye reconciled to God."

An ambassador does not annex the country he is sent to. He carries his King's bread to the door and begs men to come home. We are ambassadors, strangers and pilgrims, and we are after a better country than this one.

Where Is Home, and Who Are You Representing?

Hebrews 11:13 says the faithful "confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth." Verse 16 gives the reason: "But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city."

The person who feels panicked unless Christians conquer this nation is homesick for a country he has quietly stopped believing in. He wants concrete because he forgot the city God prepared. Trade that heavenly country for an earthly flag, and you will dump a hold full of bread overboard just to make room for cannons.

Jesus Christ was a dangerous man because His kingdom could not be bought, could not be voted out, and could not be sunk by the empire that crucified Him. His church stays dangerous the exact same way: by keeping the cargo dry, keeping the candle burning at night, and feeding starving people on a dark shore while remembering which country is home.

Open Proverbs 31 tonight and read it from verse one. Then ask whose colors are painted on your hull.

The deck stops pitching the minute you remember what ship you are on. Not a warship. A merchant vessel, bringing bread from a country you have not seen yet. If this put the deck back under your feet, keep it coming for the house.

Keep These Coming

Here is the honest question, and you do not owe me the answer, you owe it to the next reader. Which one is your church right now, the warship or the merchant ship. Say which, and say how you know. The man or woman who reads your answer at midnight is the reason to leave it.

Somebody you love is being handed a rifle and told it is a gospel. Put this in their hands instead.

Hand This To Someone