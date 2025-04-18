It's Finally Here: "Before the World Does" is Available Now!
The wait is over—our comprehensive Curriculum , Before the World Does: A Comprehensive Guide for Teaching Biblical Sexuality, is officially available!
If you've been searching for clear, practical, and uncompromisingly biblical guidance to equip your children with God’s truth about sexuality, your search ends here.
Special Message for Our Pre-Order Supporters:
Thank you for your patience and support! Please head to Ko-fi now; we've left a special message just for you. As an extra thank you, when the pri…