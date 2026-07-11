The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
3h

Dear Adam: May God bless you everyday for this gift you bring to parents--reminding us all that God says our children are "Fearfully and wonderfully made." My husband has worked to help parents understand this very message for decades. If your readers, grandparents, parents, teachers, need affirmation from the life's work of a psychiatrist we have a free resource on children and childhood diagnoses, issues, etc. that I will link. But it all comes down to God's declaration that they are "fearfully and wonderfully made. https://breggin.com/Childrens-Resources-Center

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Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
4h

So sad but very true. Many years ago, I learned the term "whirling dervish", the child that can't stop spinning like a top gone berserk.

No, it's not us and must be everyone else.

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