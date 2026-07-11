We medicate the image of God out of children.

I just drove from North Dakota to Kentucky and back with my oldest, Dylan. We went to load up his stuff and move him home. Two days each way. Diesel and asphalt. No podcast. Just the road.

The man in the seat next to me was raised homeschooled. Poor most of his growing up. No screens buying him off. Cheap paper and long afternoons. Imagination intact. A quiet man now. Not a boy anymore.

I kept looking at him. Then I looked at the kids around us.

Gas stations. Diners. Rest stops. Truck stops in three states. I watched kids at every single one.

Boys climbing on things they shouldn't. Girls talking so fast their mothers couldn't keep up. Little ones spinning in circles for no reason. Quiet weird ones staring at nothing. Kids who couldn't sit still if you welded them to the chair.

Every single one of them would have a diagnosis by now.

Every one.

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My wife's grandfather had a saying.

It must be us. Can't be everyone else.

6.4 million American children are on medication for the crime of acting like children. 270k of them are under six years old.

Under six.

A quarter million toddlers on psych meds because they won't sit in a fluorescent box and stare at a screen for eight hours.

The system spent billions last year making sure your kid sits down and shuts up.

Nobody asks the obvious question.

What if the kid doesn't need a pill. What if he needs a father who takes him outside. What if she needs a mother who isn't scrolling.

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My kids were raised in a two-parent household. A man and a woman. Biological, not artificial.

We've been married 24 years. Got married at 18 and 20. We were not "ready." But we loved each other and we were committed to building a home that neither of us came from.

My kids have not always been around family members that loved and doted on them. But they've been around a church family that filled in the gap. They've been surrounded by friends who shared our beliefs. All of them striving together.

They've each read the Bible through multiple times and memorized tons of scripture.

Our home emphasized a healthy lifestyle. Their mother has lost over 120 pounds and embarked on a journey that's made her almost on the same level as a natural medicine doctor.

They've been taught the value of a dollar. They've seen their parents live it. Money isn't everything. But when poverty comes in the front door, love goes out the window.

At an early age each of them has held multiple jobs. Working with adults.

Not one of them was ever a diagnosis.

They were children.

Support the work.

The system doesn't have a category for "child." It has a category for "disorder."

Here's what gets me. A third of kids referred to gender clinics also carry an autism diagnosis. Stacked labels. First they tell the boy he's broken. Then they tell the broken boy he might be a girl.

You hand a child a label before he can read. Then you're shocked when he believes it.

The DSM-5 has 297 diagnoses.

Psalm 139 has one answer for all of them.

Fearfully and wonderfully made.

David didn't write that about the calm ones. He wrote it about the kid climbing the wall at the truck stop in Kentucky. The girl who won't stop asking questions. The boy the teacher says needs "evaluation." David wrote it about your kid.

The Bible doesn't have a category for "neurodivergent." It has a category for fearfully and wonderfully made. It has a category for "train up a child in the way he should go." It has a category for fathers who disciple instead of delegate. Mothers who mother instead of manage.

We handed that job to the school. The school passed it to a counselor. The counselor passed it to a pharmacy.

Now 6.4 million kids take a pill every morning so adults don't have to be inconvenienced by childhood.

It must be us. Can't be everyone else.

The system doesn't label what's broken.

It labels what a father was supposed to disciple.

It labels what a mother was supposed to see.

Adam

Read the Book the System Doesn't Want Your Kids Reading → Plain Bible 2.0 — the KJV a child can actually read →

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