The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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USCG mama 4 Jesus's avatar
USCG mama 4 Jesus
9hEdited

Very Dear Adam, sadly I am still unable to be a paid subscriber but I just want you to be reminded that you and your precious family are so deeply loved and appreciated. Your grief brings me to tears and my fervent prayer is that you will receive the rest and encouragement that you so richly deserve.

I’m just so thankful and grateful for the blessing of you. I know in my heart that you will continue to always be used and inspired by the blessed Holy Spirit. You and Christie are so immeasurably gifted. Thank you so much for all you give to us always. With all my love, respect and prayers, Randi 🙏🏻👼🫶🏻

United States Coast Guard mama for Jesus

Immanuel (God with us, Isaiah 7:14)

Then for all: Jesus Christ loves us and He’s coming back. I pray that all will find Jesus, ask Jesus Christ into their hearts and follow Jesus first before leaving this world. Don’t take the mark of the beast, may God bless us, have mercy on us and take care.

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Hobie82's avatar
Hobie82
9h

I am reminded of Eldad & Medad, who 'also' prophesied in the camp (Numbers 11), along with the 70 elders. Joshua flipped his lid and told Moses to make them stop. But the Spirit was on them, and Moses told Joshua to be quiet - "I wish all the Lord's people were prophets and that he would put his Spirit on all of them." For one thing, it would have made Moses' job a lot easier.

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