He still believes. That is the part nobody gets. He did not walk away from God. He walked away from the room. It started small. A sermon he could have preached better. A worship set that felt like a concert. A men’s group where the deepest thing anybody said all year was about the playoffs. So he stopped signing up. Then he stopped staying after. Then he stopped going. Nobody called. That settled it. Now he reads three chapters every morning while the coffee goes cold. He keeps a notebook of cross references no living person has ever read. He can name the kings of Israel and Judah in order. He is not lazy. He is not backslidden. He works harder alone than most men in that building work with help. He listens to preaching on the drive at one and a half speed. He has opinions about translations and he is right about most of them. And every Sunday he lies in the dark. Same hour he used to get up. He says the sentence he has been saying for two years. Nobody serious is left.

She does it different. She never leaves. She just stops carrying anything real through the door. A prayer request about her sister’s knee. Never the thing that keeps her up. Same sentence, said quieter.

I call it the hermit mentality.

Elijah Syndrome.

Elijah had just won. Fire fell on a soaked altar in front of the nation. Four hundred and fifty prophets of Baal, finished in a day. Then one threat and he ran.

“But he himself went a day’s journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a juniper tree: and he requested for himself that he might die; and said, It is enough; now, O LORD, take away my life; for I am not better than my fathers.” (1 Kings 19:4)

See what God did not do.

No preaching. No reminder about the fire. He let him sleep. An angel touched him and fed him. Bread baked on the coals and a jar of water.

Two meals and two sleeps before one word of correction.

The correction was not about his feelings. It was about his numbers.

In the cave he made his case. He had been jealous for the LORD. They tore down the altars and killed the prophets. Now they were hunting him. All of it true. Then the count.

I, even I only, am left.

He said it twice. Verse 10 and verse 14.

Then God answers it.

“Yet I have left me seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which have not bowed unto Baal, and every mouth which hath not kissed him.” (1 Kings 19:18)

He was off by seven thousand.

He was saying it before he ever got tired. Obadiah had already told him to his face about a hundred prophets hidden alive in a cave. Nine verses later Elijah told the nation this.

“Then said Elijah unto the people, I, even I only, remain a prophet of the LORD; but Baal’s prophets are four hundred and fifty men.” (1 Kings 18:22)

He had the number. He said one anyway. Before the threat. Before the tree. The exhaustion did not invent that lie. It took the lid off.

Isolation. Certainty. Nobody left with standing to tell him no. Each feels like faithfulness. Stack them and the jury box is empty.

That miscount is the seedbed.

It hurts like grief and it pays like rank. Being the last serious one is a promotion nobody hands out. That is not sorrow. That is salary.

Solomon wrote the diagnosis.

“Through desire a man, having separated himself, seeketh and intermeddleth with all wisdom.” (Proverbs 18:1)

He wants it. So he cuts himself loose and goes at it alone. Nobody is close enough to stop a wrong turn.

This country was built by men who walked west, cleared a field, and answered to nobody. When that man gets religion he does not join. He starts.

In 1978 more than nine hundred Americans died in a jungle in Guyana. They did not move there to die. They moved there to be the serious ones.

Almost nobody walks that road to the end. It is still the same road. Nobody joins a cult. A man joins somebody who is finally serious.

Hannah prayed so hard the priest called her a drunk.

“Now Hannah, she spake in her heart; only her lips moved, but her voice was not heard: therefore Eli thought she had been drunken.” (1 Samuel 1:13)

The most serious person in that room was the one leadership got wrong. She did not write the place off. She brought her son back to that door.

Nobody is telling you the room was good. It may have been shallow. You may be the best read person who ever sat in that pew, and nobody ever asked you a real question.

Some men did not leave. They were run off. That is a different post.

All of that can be true. It still does not make you the last one.

The tiredness is honest. The math is flattery.

Seven thousand were standing up somewhere while Elijah lay under that tree asking to die. He could not see one. It did not make them fewer.

I am not the last one left. I am just the last one I can see.

Adam

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