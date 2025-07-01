Is Repentance Needed for Salvation? What Reddit's Theology Wars Reveal About Modern Christianity's Greatest Deception
"I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish." - Luke 13:3
At 3:47 AM last Tuesday, I watched two grown men tear each other apart over Scripture.
Not in a church parking lot. Not at a seminary debate. On Reddit.
The thread had 847 comments. The question: "Is repentance necessary for salvation?" The carnage: Hundreds of professing Christians calling each other heretics, false converts, and works-righteousness pedd…