I’m 44. If You’re a Christian Man in Your 20s, 30s, or 40s — Read This Before It’s Too Late.
14 lessons from 24 years of marriage, 5 kids we homeschooled on shoestring budgets, and every mistake a man can make.
I’ve been married for 24 years.
Five kids. All homeschooled. My wife was pregnant for 8 of those years.
We pawned stuff to make rent. Hit the food bank more times than I can count. Drove beater cars while friends upgraded their lives.
MacGyver lied to me.
At eight years old, I thought his Swiss Army knife made him capable. That’s the lie a whole generation …