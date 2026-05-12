The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Faithful Recovery's avatar
Faithful Recovery
1h

God blessed my husband and I with daughters, but the same truths you speak apply to them as well. As parents we have to walk the walk of faith, demonstrating what faithfulness is. We cannot rely on the world to do it. The world turns away from the hard stuff. It offers what’s easy rather than what builds faith.

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I'm Cheech's avatar
I'm Cheech
1h

I'll be getting your book Friday this 15th. Very much looking forward to it!

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