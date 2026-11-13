First off, thank you for opening this. It means a lot to me.

I'm finally on the mend, I do believe, after a battle with double pneumonia. Thank you to those who prayed.

I wanted to share with you all just what your support pays for. This is a ministry, and your support funds more than some of you will ever see this side of heaven. It funds the writing and the operations. It puts Bible guides, and Bibles, into hands all over the world. People have come to saving faith in Jesus Christ. Marriages and families have been restored. All of it through Him.

All my posts, as you know, are free for three days. After that they go into the archive, and the archive is for the readers who pay for it.

The one who gets the teaching is meant to help carry the one who gives it. "Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things." (Galatians 6:6)

So before the year's out, I'm asking the readers this has helped to carry your part.

You can do it three ways on the same page. By the month, by the year for less, or as a founder, who covers more than his own seat and keeps a man at this desk doing this work.

Either way you get the same teaching, plus every guide and the archive.

One more thing this year. Everyone who partners before the end of the year goes in a drawing for a reference Bible with notes, in the leather case below. One of you gets it in the mail.

If money is tight, don't. Stay on the free list and keep reading. You lose nothing, and I mean that.

Thank you for being here. If this has been worth something in your house this year, the button's below.

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