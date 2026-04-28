The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Bob Malouf's avatar
Bob Malouf
14h

I read every piece you write. Both the Biblical Man and Dead Hidden. Please don't stop. You are gifted in your ability to express ideas in new and creative ways. I am really blessed by your writing.

Bob Malouf

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Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
15h

I read everything but I don’t always comment

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