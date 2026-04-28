If you don’t hear from me again, here is why.

Not because I am quitting. The work is going to keep moving. Six pieces in five days last week and one out this morning before coffee. The writing is fine.

The list is the problem.

Twenty-five thousand of you on it. Eleven percent opened the latest piece. Twelve percent opened the one before that. The smartest delivery algorithm in the world has decided that what I write is a mass of paper that lands in your “promotions” tab on the way to the trash.

The math is not subtle.

Every dormant subscriber on this list is a person my email provider quietly tells the algorithm is bored. Every bored subscriber drags down the deliverability of the next post. Which means the men who stay up reading at 4 AM are slowly getting buried under the men who left without unsubscribing months ago.

You staying here when you are not reading is starving the men who would read.

That is not a complaint.

It is a fact.

“And when ye come into an house, salute it. And if the house be worthy, let your peace come upon it: but if it be not worthy, let your peace return to you.” (Matthew 10:13)

Christ told the disciples to bless the house. He also told them to take the blessing back if the house was not worthy. He did not tell them to keep blessing an empty room.

I am not walking yet.

But I am asking for one thing this week.

If you opened this post and have been reading, stay. If something I have written has cut you the right way over the last two years, you are who I am writing for. The next piece comes Wednesday.

If you have not opened in 90 days and you are reading this in your inbox by accident: unsubscribe today. The link is at the bottom of every email. I will not chase you. The men and women who stayed deserve clean air.

If you do not unsubscribe by Saturday, I am cutting the dormant cohort myself. Not as a stunt. List hygiene. Substack lets me pull the segment that has not opened in 90 days and remove them in one click. I will use it.

The list is going to be smaller on Sunday than it is today.

That is the goal.

A list of twelve thousand men and women who actually read converts at a higher rate than twenty-five thousand who do not. The math is on the side of the readers, not the count.

For the readers who stay:

The Substack is the front of the shop. Daily. One new piece, sometimes two. Free for the first three days, paywalled after that.

The store at deadhidden.org/store is the back of the shop. The guides. The field cards. The studies. The starter material for the man whose pastor will not say nephilim out loud. The deeper work that will not fit in an email.

That is where the next read goes when the email is not enough.

That is the only link in this post.

If you opened this and read this far: thank you. You are why the next piece is going up Wednesday.

If you opened this and want to leave, today is the right day.

Either way, you choose.

The ground is level at the door.

Same as it was at Calvary.

Share

P.S. Daily reminder. The store is at deadhidden.org/store. The Substack is what shows up in your inbox. The store is the work that does not fit there.