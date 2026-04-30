The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jackie's avatar
Jackie
11h

Excellent!! Simply stated. Truth. May this message reach many. May it open the eyes of more and more people. Much appreciation.

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Mike B's avatar
Mike B
10h

Man was created by God, in His image, to have no fear, to be strong, to be upright. God requires men to actually have a backbone. The work of satan is designed to convince would-be weak men that satan and hell do not exist. And satan has been effective by attacking families and the weak men rise to the top, because there is no Godly backbone. So, the family suffers with a smile on their face and the world becomes more downtrodden. It's a dark cycle.

MB

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