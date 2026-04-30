They taught you to stop saying pervert.

They told you it was unkind. Imprecise. Old-fashioned. Theologically lazy. They said the loving thing was softer language. To consider the man behind the act. To make space for nuance.

Listen carefully.

That was not love.

That was camouflage.

Pervert became struggling person. Coward became nuanced leader. Cover-up became handling it privately. Sin became complexity. Silence became wisdom. Fear became pastoral sensitivity.

Every one of those translations cost a child somewhere.

“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.” (Ephesians 5:11)

Reprove.

Not rename.

Not manage.

Not workshop in committee.

Reprove.

God did not give the church a thesaurus to soften evil. He gave you a verb. The verb has a man’s voice behind it.

A father who cannot say pervert will not guard his daughter against one. A pastor who cannot say pervert will let one teach the children’s class because the elder board does not want to be sued. A judge who cannot say pervert will hand a child back to one because the paperwork is cleaner that way.

If you cannot name the wolf, you will not guard the sheep.

You will teach your daughter to smile at danger because daddy was too polite to tell the truth.

12 Conversations is in the store. Built for the father whose tongue has been trained out of plain speech and wants it back before his daughter needs it.

Three honest questions.

What word are you afraid to say?

What room are you afraid to offend?

What child pays for your politeness?

You already know the answers.

Most Christian men are not silent because they do not see. They are silent because they have something to lose. A friendship. A pew. A reputation. A job in the building.

The cost of speaking is real.

The cost of staying quiet is your daughter.

Protecting children from perverts should unite every father, pastor, teacher, deacon, neighbor, and judge in this country. The fact that it doesn’t tells you exactly who owns the room.

Pick a side this week. By what you say at the dinner table. By the word you swallow when the school sends the email. By the question you do not ask the new youth pastor.

Pick now.

Protect the children and lose the room.

Or protect the room and lose the children.

There is no third door.

The full library is The Vault. Headship Manual. Kings Parenting Manual. Before The World Does. 12 Conversations. Every guide I’ve written for the father who refuses to teach his children to smile at danger. One price. No retreats. Only advancement.

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P.S. Plain speech is duty, not personality. The store is for men who want obedience with teeth. deadhidden.org/store