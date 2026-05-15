I do not want your wife in a hijab.

I want your household out of the machine.

The machine says a woman is free when she is exposed, compared, ranked, and sold back to herself.

Then it blames Christianity for the wound.

No.

The Christian home did not do this to women.

The market did.

The algorithm did.

Weak men helped.

Soft churches helped.

So answer this in the comments:

Are you ashamed of the Christian home?

Or are you done apologizing for it?

Christie wrote the woman’s side:

[Feminine Needs, Wants, & Flaws]

And people need the Book open:

[The Plain Bible Manual]

Restack this if your answer is no.

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