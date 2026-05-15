The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
3h

Never ashamed of my home. I’m thankful that my children grew up in a home that looks just like the picture attached to your post. And so did I. My boys in their early 20’s are comfortable praying in public and in groups without hesitation because they cannot remember a day they didn’t pray. My eldest…his first word was Amen. Should the Lord tarry and they marry, I believe they will lead their homes with steel and velvet….strength and grace. May God preserve them for two girls who love the Lord first and to continue a home built on Jehovah’s foundation.

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Harry's avatar
Harry
2h

Amen

Pray. Vote. Stand with a Biblical Worldview!!!!

The only way to have that is if you are in His Word daily!!!!

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