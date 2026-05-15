If You Are Not Ashamed Of The Christian Home, Say It.
I do not want your wife in a hijab.
I want your household out of the machine.
The machine says a woman is free when she is exposed, compared, ranked, and sold back to herself.
Then it blames Christianity for the wound.
No.
The Christian home did not do this to women.
The market did.
The algorithm did.
Weak men helped.
Soft churches helped.
So answer this in the comments:
Are you ashamed of the Christian home?
Or are you done apologizing for it?
Christie wrote the woman’s side:
[Feminine Needs, Wants, & Flaws]
And people need the Book open:
Restack this if your answer is no.
Never ashamed of my home. I’m thankful that my children grew up in a home that looks just like the picture attached to your post. And so did I. My boys in their early 20’s are comfortable praying in public and in groups without hesitation because they cannot remember a day they didn’t pray. My eldest…his first word was Amen. Should the Lord tarry and they marry, I believe they will lead their homes with steel and velvet….strength and grace. May God preserve them for two girls who love the Lord first and to continue a home built on Jehovah’s foundation.
Amen
Pray. Vote. Stand with a Biblical Worldview!!!!
The only way to have that is if you are in His Word daily!!!!