The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

18 Comments

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Dale (Bud) Montero's avatar
Dale (Bud) Montero
11m

I'm still receiving, thank you very much.

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Michael Rorabeck's avatar
Michael Rorabeck
12m

Received ... good luck on your new venture.

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