I stayed up till 1:47am last night reading 1,400 applications for counseling.
I thought I’d seen pain before But nothing prepared me for the hell I scrolled through.
Men and women, desperate.
Broken. Ashamed.
I broke down.
I wept.
“What do I do, God?” I asked, eyes red, fists tight. He hit me with an answer that didn’t fit my marketing calendar or my bank account, or raising money for Blake:
Don’t pitch a $,$$$ solution.
Raise a standard. Build a guide. Not just any guide A field manual.
For men and women ready to bl…