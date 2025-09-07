Men and women, desperate.

Broken. Ashamed.

I broke down.

I wept.

“What do I do, God?” I asked, eyes red, fists tight. He hit me with an answer that didn’t fit my marketing calendar or my bank account, or raising money for Blake:

Don’t pitch a $,$$$ solution.

Raise a standard. Build a guide. Not just any guide A field manual.

For men and women ready to bl…