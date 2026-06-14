I know where a post starts dying. Not always after it goes out. Sometimes it dies while your thumb is still over the button.

You see the sentence that would make the room stop. You know it is true. You also know it will cost you something. A few people will misunderstand it on purpose. A few will make you answer for it. A few will decide you are angry, proud, harsh, unbalanced, unqualified, or whatever word lets them dodge the point.

So you make it safer.

You add a soft opener. You tuck the claim down in paragraph six. You trade the living noun for a vague one. You change the verb from "hid" to "struggled." You leave yourself enough fog that nobody can accuse you of meaning exactly what you meant.

Then the post dies, and you call the silence faithfulness.

I have done that. I have pulled the sentence back and told myself I was being wise. Sometimes I was. There is a real difference between courage and carelessness. A Christian writer should not post hot just because the feed rewards heat.

But a lot of us are not being careful. We are being afraid.

The Lord told that story before any of us had a drafts folder.

And I was afraid, and went and hid thy talent in the earth: lo, there thou hast that is thine.



Matthew 25:25

The servant did not say, "I was wicked." He did not say, "I hated my lord." He said he was afraid.

That is the part that should bother every believer with something true buried in notes, drafts, and almost-posted sentences. Fear can dress up like humility. It can quote Bible verses about meekness while it hides the thing God told you to steward.

The master was not impressed.

His lord answered and said unto him, Thou wicked and slothful servant, thou knewest that I reap where I sowed not, and gather where I have not strawed:



Matthew 25:26

That is a hard verse for writers. It does not let us baptize every buried thing as wisdom.

It does not mean every thought deserves a platform. It does not mean every sharp line is from the Lord. It does not mean your first angry draft is courage. A man can be loud and still be a coward. A woman can be careful and still be faithful. The test is not volume.

The test is whether you told the truth God actually gave you to tell.

This is where the feed confuses Christians.

We see fools win attention with bait, lust, rage, mockery, fake urgency, and machine-written sludge. We watch a worse sentence outrun a truer one. Then we make a bad bargain in our own head: reach must belong to liars, so faithfulness must mean staying small.

That bargain sounds holy until you look at it closely.

Silence is not automatically reverence. Being ignored is not automatically persecution. Sometimes the post died because you made the first sentence toothless. Sometimes the article died because you gave the reader a hallway with no door. Sometimes the offer failed because you helped someone for ten minutes and then got embarrassed when it was time to tell them what the deeper work costs. Sometimes the truth did not travel because you wrapped it like an apology.

Here is one clean receipt from my own account.

I posted the same conviction two ways. The soft version got nine likes. The sharper version, with the real first line still attached, reached 31,703 impressions, 2,607 likes, 426 reposts, and 66 replies.

That is not my largest reach. It is not even close to the largest wave I have seen, and that is why it is useful.

The point is not, "look how big this was." The point is, "look how clear the mechanic is." Same world. Same account. Same conviction. One version had the edge sanded off. One version made the reader feel the point before he could escape into agreement.

The safe version asked to be approved.

The sharp version made a claim.

See how I did it

This is where somebody will hear the word "algorithm" and assume I mean manipulation.

I do not.

The hook is not the lie. The lie is when the hook promises a room the article never opens.

A first line can be sharp and honest. It can make a reader stop without tricking him. The prophets did not sound like committee statements. John the Baptist did not open with a paragraph about how complex the religious moment was. Christ asked questions that exposed the room before anyone had time to hide behind the wallpaper.

The issue is not whether a sentence has force. The issue is whether the force belongs to the truth. That is the line I care about.

If you have to lie to get reach, lose the reach.

But if the sentence is true, if the claim can be paid off, if the Scripture is handled cleanly, if the reader is helped instead of harvested, then learn how to write the door.

That is not selling out. That is stewardship.

Even the woman with the issue of blood had to press through a crowd.

When she had heard of Jesus, came in the press behind, and touched his garment.



For she said, If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole.



Mark 5:27-28

Reaching was not her pride. It was faith with elbows.

Some of you have true words that could help somebody press through, and you keep burying them because you do not want to look like the people who abuse attention. I understand that fear. I respect part of it. I do not want Christian writers turned into little funnel machines with Bible verses taped to the front.

But the answer to a corrupt feed is not cowardly writing.

The answer is clean writing with a spine.

Now, about charging for the deeper work.

The gospel is not mine to sell. The Bible is not mine to sell. Christ is not mine to package. I will not pretend otherwise.

But labor is not theft.

Paul wrote:

For the scripture saith, Thou shalt not muzzle the ox that treadeth out the corn. And, The labourer is worthy of his reward.



I Timothy 5:18

Somebody pays for serious work. If the reader never pays, the writer pays. His household pays. The next piece pays. The free work gets thinner because the paid work was treated like greed before anyone bothered to ask whether it helped people.

That does not excuse manipulation. It does not excuse fake scarcity, holy-voice checkout pages, fear campaigns, or pretending a PDF is revival.

It means the question is more exact than "may a Christian charge?"

The better question is whether he can charge without becoming slippery, learn reach without becoming a liar, and use the machine without letting the machine disciple his conscience.

That is what The Honest Algorithm is about.

It is the system I wrote down for Christian writers, Substack people, X creators, ministry builders, and anyone else who has watched true words die while worse words traveled.

It covers the machine plainly. Hooks. Threads. The Substack engine. Offers. AI slop. Writing with a clean conscience when attention is trying to train you into a worse person.

It will not make every post fly or turn a lazy writer into a prophet. It will not bless bait because you put a verse beside it.

It will give you the method I wish more Christians had before they either quit, copied the baiters, or hid their talent and called the dirt holy.

Get The Honest Algorithm - $47

Write the first true sentence.

Not the one that makes you sound reasonable to people who were never going to hear you anyway.

The one you can defend before God after the room gets loud.

What is one true sentence you have been making safer?

Adam