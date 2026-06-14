The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Donna from Alabama's avatar
Donna from Alabama
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I’ve always ALWAYS enjoyed your content Adam because it’s deep! It cuts where & what my pastor never touches and I respect & appreciate that about your writing! I’ve ALWAYS sowed into ppl who’ve helped me grow in my journey with Christ when I began in 2022. My church has rarely seen the seeds I’ve sowed elsewhere because they haven’t touched the places ppl like yourself have touched and I will always sow into who & what feeds me. You know my story pretty well by now but what I haven’t told you lately is I’ve had to move in with my Mother. Times are hard for the widow in her 50’s and until recent I’ve always been able to contribute to the ppl who are ACTUALLY feeding the flock. It’s embarrassing to admit I cannot give more than I have but I damn sure try. Thank you for always cutting to the bone of my flesh and for ALWAYS feeding this my spirit! When I am able you will most definitely be seeing my dollars for what you do!! I love you & your family dearly!! ❤️

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