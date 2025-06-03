I Just Spent 6 Hours Ripping My Content From Silicon Valley's Cold, Dead Hands
While You Were Sleeping, They Declared War on Everything Holy—And I Finally Woke Up
You want to know what rock bottom looks like for a "content creator"?
It's manually extracting three years of Biblical teaching from a payment platform with one functioning arm while your shoulder screams like you're being crucified sideways—all because some blue-haired programmer in San Francisco decided a bible study was hate speech. (A 30-day bible re…