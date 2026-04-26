I have spent a lot of my life on floors.

Not as a metaphor. Floors. The actual things people walk on. Tile. Linoleum. Carpet that smelled like other people’s feet. The cheap commercial floors of public bathrooms, with the latch turned, my back against the door, my forehead against my knees, my breath coming in short, bad pulls, like a man who forgot how to breathe.

There is a particular smell to those floors. Bleach that didn’t quite cover what it was supposed to cover. Old paper towels at the bottom of a trash can. The faint sourness baked into grout. A man can be a husband and a father and a PaPa and a writer and a Christian and still find himself, more than once, sitting on that floor with snot and tears on his sleeve, trying to make himself small enough to hide from his own body.

I am that man. I am still that man. I am writing this on a Sunday with my jaw aching from clenching it in my sleep and my eyes burning a little because cluster headaches don’t care about your schedule, and as I have been a thousand times, looking at the floor in front of me, wondering how a grown man got here again.

I’ll tell you how. The same way most men do. By living.

I used to write before work in the cab of my truck. I’d pull up to the landfill in the dark, before the scale house opened, before the first load came through, and I’d sit there with the heater running and my coffee going cold in the cup holder and my phone in my hand and I’d try to catch a sentence before the day swallowed me.

The seat was ripped. The dashboard had a crack running across it like a dry creek bed. I’d thumb out a paragraph with one finger and the smell of last week’s diesel still in my coat. People who read me online imagined a desk somewhere. There was no desk. There was a man trying to think one true thought before he had to go push trash for ten hours.

A lot of men know that exact morning. They know what it is to want one clean act before the noise starts. To want one small thing that belongs to them. A poem. A prayer. A letter. A push-up. Anything that says I am still in here.

I was still in there.

Some mornings barely.

The floor of a public bathroom is its own kind of confessional. You go in there because you can’t go in your own kitchen. The kitchen has a wife in it and kids and a phone and a calendar full of things you said yes to. The public bathroom has nobody. You lock the door. You sit. You put your hands over your face. You listen to the air handler hum and the fluorescent light tick, and you let yourself come apart for ninety seconds because ninety seconds is all you have before someone tries the handle.

That is where the old stuff comes up. Not in the prayer closet. Not in the sermon. On the tile. The old stuff is patient. It will wait years. It will wait decades. It will wait until you have grandchildren and bills and a body that has finally started sending the invoices for everything you did to it, and then it will sit down across from you on a public bathroom floor and start talking.

I was a kid who got hurt by people who were not supposed to hurt kids.

I have written about that before. I won’t dress it up here. I have been in places I should not have had to be in. I was in a mental institution instead of juvie after I set a school on fire. I was a small, angry boy with too much in him and not enough men around me who knew what to do with a small, angry boy.

There were rooms in that institution.

There were nights.

There were people who put their hands on me.

The body remembers things the mouth never agreed to say.

Last month, I was on a treadmill at the gym, headphones in, sweat on my shirt, walking nowhere at three miles an hour, and a memory came up out of the floor of me like a fish coming up out of a black pond. A place I had been. A man who should have protected me. What he did instead.

I almost fell off the belt.

I made it to the locker room and sat on the bench, and then I sat on the floor because the bench wasn’t low enough. The tile was cold through my shorts. I cried like a man cries when nobody can see him, which is not the way a man cries on television. It is uglier. It comes from a deeper part of the chest, and it sounds like an animal trying to apologize.

I tell you that not for sympathy. I tell you because I have spent a lot of my life on floors, and most of those floors are not the kind anyone takes pictures of.

When Blake came early, my oldest son almost lost his wife and his child.

Way early.

The kind of early that turns a maternity ward into a different country with its own language and its own clocks. My wife was already in Florida before any of us could think straight. She had to leave so fast that I don’t think she packed right. I remember the sound of the suitcase wheels on the concrete of the sidewalk and then the sound of my son Jackson’s car going down the road, and then the silence after, which is its own sound, and a man standing in his own kitchen with a coffee cup in his hand, wondering what part of his life he had just been handed.

The girls and I flew into Pensacola later. It was 10:45 at night. The airport was almost empty. The kind of empty where the floor wax shines too bright, and the gate agents are tired, and the only people moving are the ones who got bad news.

We rented a car.

We didn’t talk much.

I drove with both hands on the wheel, like driving carefully could keep the peace. We did not know if our grandson would live. I did not know if we were going to walk into a hospital room with a baby in it or a hospital room with a family in it and no baby.

I have prayed many prayers in my life.

I prayed a different kind of prayer that night. The kind where you don’t ask for anything fancy. You just ask for the boy to take another breath.

A church family let us use a house. I will not forget that house. I will not forget the soft mattress where I slept with my arm under my head and one eye on my phone. I will not forget the way my wife’s voice sounded on the phone when she had been at the hospital too long, and her back was killing her, and she still wasn’t going to leave that baby.

People online sent us money. Real money. Gas money. Plane ticket money. Meal money. Strangers we have never met. Men I have argued with on the internet. Women who probably disagree with me about half of what I have ever written.

They sent us survival.

I cannot pay that back. I have tried to pay it forward, and I will keep trying until I am in the ground.

I am my wife’s husband. I have been her husband for a long time. I have been a bad one on some days and a decent one on others, and a few times, by grace, an actual one.

I am a father. I have raised girls. I have two sons, one who is now raising his own son, and there is no class for that, no manual, no podcast that prepares you for the moment your boy becomes a dad and you watch him do it better than you did.

I am a PaPa. That word does something to me; I am not going to try to explain it in a paragraph. There is a small boy who knows me by a name nobody else gets to call me, and that name has rebuilt parts of me I thought were gone.

I am also a writer. I write because if I don’t write, the inside of my head turns into a closet with too much in it, and the door starts to bulge. I write because my dad couldn’t, and my granddad couldn’t, and somebody in the line had to learn how to put it on the page so the next men in the family would have a record. I write the way other men chop wood. Because the wood needs chopping, and because if I don’t, I’ll go sit on a floor somewhere again.

I am a sinner.

I want to say that plainly because the world hates that word now, and the church often softens it, and I will not. I have done things I am ashamed of. I have said things I wish I could unsay. I have made mistakes, some small, some not small, some that cost me sleep for years. I am not going to list them here like a man trying to get points for honesty.

I am just going to tell you that the man you read is not a clean man.

He is a forgiven man, which is a different thing, and on most days that is the only sentence keeping him upright.

When I make a mistake, the temptation is always to hide.

Adam in the garden. Same name. Same instinct.

Cover up.

Get behind a tree.

Sew some leaves together.

The Lord did not come into the garden to chase Adam. He came in walking. And He called him by his name. That is the part that breaks me every time. He was not loud about it. He was just there.

I have hidden plenty in my life. Behind work. Behind silence. Behind anger. Behind a locked bathroom door with my forehead on my knees and my phone face down on the tile.

Hiding doesn’t work.

It never works.

It just makes the floor longer.

So I have learned, slowly, badly, with a lot of falling, that the answer is not hiding. The answer is telling the truth, making it right where I can, taking the consequence where I have earned it, and getting up.

Standing.

Walking.

Going back to the wife.

Going back to the work.

Going back to the page.

“The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.” — Psalm 145:8

He has been those things to me a hundred times more than I have been them to anybody else. He has met me on truck seats and on tile and on the carpet of a borrowed house in Florida at one in the morning with a hospital visitor band still on my wrist from the NICU. He has met me on the gym floor after a flashback and in the cab of my truck before the scale house opened, and at the kitchen table when the bills came in stacks, and my wife put her hand on the back of my neck because she could feel me leaving even when I was sitting still.

I am writing this from a chair.

Not a floor today.

Today is a chair day.

My jaw still hurts. The headache is sitting behind my right eye like an animal that has been waiting to be fed. The dogs are asleep. I can hear the fan in the kitchen. There is a photo of Blake on the shelf in front of me, fat now, alive, hilarious, with my son’s eyes and my daughter-in-law’s mouth, and that boy is on the earth because a lot of people who did not have to care got down on their knees for him.

I am still here, too.

By a great many mercies I do not deserve.

If you are new here, this may be quieter than what you expected.

If you have been reading me for a long time, you already knew.

There is a family under these words. A tribe of kids. A grandson. A wife who has slept on hospital chairs and airport floors and never once made it about herself. A PaPa with a sore jaw and a long memory. A God who keeps coming into the garden in the cool of the day and calling me by my name when I have hidden.

I have spent a lot of my life on floors.

I expect I will spend more time on them before I am done. The floor is not the worst place a man can be. The worst place is the place where he pretends he has never been on one.

The floor, if you let it, will teach you to pray with your face down and your hands open and no audience and no script. It will teach you that the One who made you is not afraid of your tile, your snot, your shame, or your old memories.

He has been low with men a long time.

He came low enough to be laid in a manger.

He fell on His face in a garden the night before they killed Him.

He is not above the floor.

He goes there with us.

So if you are reading this on one today, with the door locked, with your forehead on your knees, with the light buzzing over you and your chest doing that thing it does, I want you to know that one tired man with a sore jaw and a notebook full of failures is praying you up off it.

Not all the way up.

Just enough to stand.

Just enough to take the next step toward whoever you need to make right with first.

That is what I am doing too. That is the only program I have ever been any good at. Get on the floor when you have to. Get up when He calls you. Go back to the wife. Go back to the kids. Go back to the work. Go back to the page.

PaPa is going to go check on his grandson now.

The rest of it can wait.

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