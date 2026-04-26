The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jackie Wright's avatar
Jackie Wright
2d

Adam,

You are so very special to me. I have had many experiences in my 72 years. Some exceptional, others not so much. I've experienced some of the same trauma as you and other trauma very different, but all stemming from either bad people or bad decisions.

You have become my touchstone. Whenever something occurs which I don't believe I can manage, I ask GOD for strength and guidance; then I think of you. I've never sat on a bathroom floor and cried gutter tears but I have sat on the edge of a bed and made the same animal sounds while staring into an empty closet where the clothes of a wife and baby once hung.

Now when I feel like life is getting too rough around the edges I think of your many challenges and think, "If he did, so can I."

GOD bless you, Christie, and all your beautiful family.

Yours in Christ,

Jackie

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Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
2d

A bit handsomer than I thought and a lover of your wife’s cooking lol. Don’t change anything. A package is only as good as it’s wrapping. ✌️

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