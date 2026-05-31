My wife wrote it this morning.

She watched our oldest two stand up and sing "I'll Take Jesus." First Sunday after graduation from Bible College. And she said it was worth every mile. Worth every heartache.

She is right.

Now I will say the father's side.

3 John 1:4. "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth."

No greater joy. Not their grades. Not their jobs. Not the wedding we are five days out from throwing. Their truth. Their walk.

Right now I am on the road to North Dakota. My youngest son is taking his turn driving. Miles of nothing out the window. And I keep looking over at him.

Because I am watching the next one rise.

Here is the thing nobody tells you when they hand you a baby.

You cannot give them your faith.

You can drag them to church. You can lead the prayer at the table. And one day they will stand at a crossroads you cannot stand at for them. And the faith will either be theirs. Or it will be yours, borrowed, and it will not hold.

Christie cried this week because ours held.

But it did not hold by accident.

Deuteronomy 6:7. "Thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way."

By the way. On the road. In the car. Right where I am sitting now.

The mother carries it one way. The father carries it another. Hannah gave Samuel back to the LORD at Shiloh and walked home with empty arms. That is a mother's faith. Abraham walked Isaac up the mountain with the knife. That is a father's. Different walks. Same God. Same children handed back to Him.

And now both of parents have one thing.

The plain word of God.

Not a priest standing in the middle. Not a pulpit softening it down to nothing. The words themselves. Put in front of a child until the child can read them alone.

That is why I made the book.

The Plain Bible Manual exists so a man or a woman can sit down with the Bible and read it plain. Just the words and the soul they were written for.

My kids walk in truth because somebody handed them the plain word and got out of the way.

That is the whole fight. That is the only inheritance that holds.

Christie said she would do it all over again to arrive at this place.

So would I.

Five days to the wedding. One son beside me. Two more walking in truth ahead of us.

No greater joy.

Adam

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