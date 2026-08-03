Simon of Cyrene did not volunteer.

And as they led him away, they laid hold upon one Simon, a Cyrenian, coming out of the country, and on him they laid the cross, that he might bear it after Jesus.

Luke 23:26

Luke gives us no conversation between Simon and the soldiers. He only says they laid hold upon him. Mark uses a harder word. They compelled him. Simon was coming out of the country. The soldiers laid the cross on him.

That does not make Simon a second redeemer. The cross still belonged to Christ. Simon carried the physical burden after Jesus. Christ bore our sins. Calvary had no assistant in the work of redemption. Mark records the same moment, but he adds two names.

And they compel one Simon a Cyrenian, who passed by, coming out of the country, the father of Alexander and Rufus, to bear his cross.

Mark 15:21

Alexander and Rufus.

Mark does not tell us why he names Simon’s sons. The names may have meant something to his first readers. That remains an inference. We cannot turn a reasonable question into a verse that is not there.

But a name in the Bible is worth tracing. Rufus appears only twice in the New Testament. The other appearance comes near the end of Romans. Paul is greeting believers by name.

Salute Rufus chosen in the Lord, and his mother and mine.

Romans 16:13

Now we have to read with both eyes open. Scripture never says Mark’s Rufus and Paul’s Rufus are the same man. The name alone does not prove that connection. I will not tell you the Bible says something it does not say. A connection does not become Scripture because it preaches well.

If they are the same man, Simon’s son stood among believers at Rome. Paul knew Rufus’s mother too, and spoke of her as his own mother. That is possible. It is not proved.

That possibility is enough without our help. We do not need to call Rufus’s mother Simon’s wife. The text never does. We do not need to invent a household conversion. We cannot say carrying the cross caused anybody to believe. The Book gives us Simon on the road. It gives us the names of his sons and a Rufus in Rome. An honest reader can notice the connection while keeping his hand off the gap.

A cross-reference is not a blank check. It lets one passage cast light on another. It does not let us write the missing lines ourselves. Believe every word. Do not make every guess sound like one.

He could not see Rome from that road.

We cannot see the end of every burden from its beginning either. That does not mean every interruption hides a Rufus in Rome. It means we should be slower with the word meaningless. We are still standing at the turn.

Simon was coming from the country when soldiers pulled him into the crucifixion. Mark preserved the names of Alexander and Rufus. Paul greeted a Rufus chosen in the Lord. The thread may join there. The text does not say. A careful reader follows it and knows where to stop.

I wrote Where the Bible Came From for readers who want to follow the paper trail behind the Book in their hands.

Simon was interrupted on the road. The Book preserved exactly enough to make us watch every word.

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