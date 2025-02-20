I Don't Need a Better Life. I Need My Sins Drowned in Blood.
→ The modern church is selling enhancement when souls are dying for salvation
If I wanted a religion to change my life, I'd join the Scientologists.
But my life is fine.
What I need is a religion that'll save my soul and drown my sins in a fountain of blood.
Let's be clear:
The modern church keeps selling life enhancement when souls are crying out for salvation.
Consider what Scripture actually promises:
"For the preaching of the cross…