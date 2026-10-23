The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Michael Smith's avatar
Michael Smith
3dEdited

No apology needed. I have followed Christ for 50+ years. I have been a pastor, a missionary, a theologian and taught other preachers. The one doctrine I have come to realize is so true is the doctrine of total depravity. Man without God is totally depraved and without hope. He is hell bent and hell bound at full speed and does not even know there are brakes. Going into eternity with one’s sin debt paid and have no idea about it, it so sad. Dr. Mike

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Aleah's avatar
Aleah
3d

It’s a very real condition, you are not alone! Yes keep going to Jesus, stay in His word. Keep speaking His promises over your life. Your identity is in Christ. You are not weak for admitting this🥹🫂✝️💪I pray the Lord Jesus helps you through these times. I will leave you with this, open His Word now and read this for yourself: Philippians 1:6

God be with you and His peace. You are known and loved by Him. Keep the Faith. Endurance

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