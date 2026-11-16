Most Christians treat the will of God the way a shopper reads a restaurant menu.

Show me the five-year plan first, Lord. Let me look over the move, the job, the town, and what it will cost my comfort, and once I see the whole map, I will tell You whether my house is willing to walk it.

God never hands His plans across the table on those terms. When people in the temple argued over Jesus' teaching, He settled the order in one plain sentence in John 7:17: "If any man will do his will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself."

Read the sequence on the page. Willingness comes first. Knowing comes second. Until a husband, a wife, or a parent lays down the right to veto God's answer, heaven stays quiet on purpose, because handing you more light while your heels are dug in would only make you more accountable for refusing it.

When young Samuel slept in the sanctuary at Shiloh, the LORD called him three times in the dark, and three times the boy ran to old Eli because he did not recognize who was speaking. First Samuel 3:7 gives the reason: "Now Samuel did not yet know the LORD, neither was the word of the LORD yet revealed unto him." Now read the last verse of that same chapter: "And the LORD appeared again in Shiloh: for the LORD revealed himself to Samuel in Shiloh by the word of the LORD."

He revealed Himself by the word of the LORD. Not by a chill down your spine, not by a dream after a hard week, and never by an inner push that crosses a plain command in Scripture. The Holy Spirit wrote your Bible. He does not pull a mother or a father aside in the hallway and whisper private permission to break what He already put in print.

A brass oil lamp in the ancient world did not throw high beams half a mile down the valley. Psalm 119:105 says, "Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path." It threw a small circle of light around a traveler's boots so he would not step into a ditch. You only get the next three feet of road by walking the three feet already lit tonight: an honest apology owed at home, an honest day's work, opening the Bible at the table with your children.

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Obey the three feet of light in front of your boots today, and trust the One who owns the rest of the road.