The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Mikew's avatar
Mikew
31m

Adam you have a way with words like nobody I have ever known.

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1 reply by Biblical man
Paul (Randy) Raudenbush Jr.'s avatar
Paul (Randy) Raudenbush Jr.
33m

Brother, I’m glad you’re okay, and I certainly don’t question what you experienced. But what concerns me is waking up unable to breathe. I’ve been dealing with nasal congestion myself, and just having my nose stopped up can feel absolutely debilitating. I can’t imagine waking up unable to draw a breath at all. Sleep apnea, reflux-related laryngospasm, and even heart or lung problems can cause episodes like that. Please consider getting checked out, even if you’re feeling fine now. God bless you, brother.

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