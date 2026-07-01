The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

1 Comment

User's avatar
Faithful Recovery's avatar
Faithful Recovery
3h

I live by the ocean so that’s where I go. There’s something about the sun breaking over the distant horizon or the moon casting its light over the waves while millions of stars look on that makes me feel small because He is so great. 💜

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture