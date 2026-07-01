So our little piece of heaven, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Medora out west of me, is in the news right now because the Teddy Roosevelt Library is opening. It has caused quite the stir here, especially in Medora, a place that I love. As one person said, it gets into your soul, and it really does.

Many years ago, when Theodore Roosevelt’s wife and his mother both passed away on the same day, he wrote in his journal that day that the light of his life had gone out. And then he boarded a train. He left his infant daughter with his sister, and he took off for the badlands of North Dakota, to be specific, a little town that was known back then as Little Missouri. Some people called it Little Misery.

Around the same time, actually a few years before that, in 1883, a Frenchman named the Marquis de Morès, I had to go look him up, and his wife, Medora, had already established the town. They built it up as a functioning part of his cattle trade, this whole idea of a refrigerated business, killing the cattle here and shipping the beef to Chicago and then on to New York, so he could be the emperor of the badlands. She was known as the Empress of the Badlands. New York aristocrats out here trying to make something of the rugged Wild West.

Well, along came Teddy Roosevelt after that train ride, and he set up shop at the Elkhorn Ranch, so many miles outside of Medora. And now our little town and our little state are getting a moment in the sun because President Trump has come in, and they have put together a nice set of locomotives for him to ride into Medora on, just like the presidents of old, to make a little speech and so on and so forth.

It gets me thinking about the need of isolation, and how our Lord would so often go off to isolated places to pray so He could see God’s face. That is right there in the Bible over and over. “And in the morning, rising up a great while before day, he went out, and departed into a solitary place, and there prayed.” Another place it just says plainly, “And he withdrew himself into the wilderness, and prayed.” The Son of God, who did not need one thing, kept pulling Himself away to get alone and pray. And here we are running our whole lives at full volume, never once going dark to hear God.

One of the neatest things about Medora and the badlands is that you can go out there and be totally alone by yourself, out in the middle of a crazed wilderness. Some writers have called it a hellish landscape. You can spend the night gazing up at the stars, or walk a stretch of the Maah Daah Hey during the summer months, sweating and drinking your electrolytes as you ramble on, or step into the little town and go to a shop and get an ice cream and just experience a very slow-paced kind of life.

And one of the things I fear is the slipping away of all this. The materialization of everything, the never-ending push to modernize every last quiet corner of the world. I do not think we understand what we are killing when we do it. We were not built to be reachable every second of the day. Roosevelt got off that train a broken man, and something in that silence put him back together, and most people have never once sat somewhere quiet enough, long enough, to hear God at all.

So this is really just an ode. An ode to Medora, an ode to isolation, an ode to prayer. Go find your own badlands. Even if it is just your truck at the end of a gravel road before the sun comes up. Get out where nobody can reach you, and be quiet long enough that it starts to scare you, and pray. That is where He has always been.

If any of this has ever done something in you and you want to stand with the work heading into the Fourth, there is a little prayer book I put together for the nights the house feels heavy, and you cannot find the words. It is over at my shop here, and there is plenty more in the store if something else would serve your house. And if you would rather just give a one time gift to keep this going, that door is open too. No guilt at all if this is not your season. The prayer you pray out in your own quiet tonight matters more to me than any of it.

Tell me where you go to get alone with God. Just hit reply. I read every one.

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