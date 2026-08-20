I posted a story this morning at ten till eight.

A boy in St. Paul. Round glasses. The other kids called him Sparky, after a horse in a comic strip. He failed everything one year. The yearbook turned down his drawings. Disney sent back a form letter. He wasn’t among the very finest.

You know the rest. He drew a bald kid who never wins. We have been watching that kid for sixty years.

Then my replies started filling up.

A man told me he wrote a book. He couldn’t get anybody to sit down and read it. He said even finding somebody to fact check his theology is hard. Then he said the hard part is part of the story.

A woman told me she never knew Schulz put the Gospel in his work. She said she admires him more now.

One man just said, more like this, please.

I sat there and looked at that for a while.

Another told me to go read the Michaelis biography. The darker one.

Here’s what I wrote back to him.

That is the right biography, and the darker one. Which makes the Sunday school part land even harder. The man did not draw from victory. He drew from the pit.

I’ve been chewing on my own sentence ever since.

My altar is a chair in the living room. I’m in it every morning without fail. I read the words of God and I pray to my Savior while my dog lays curled at my feet. Before the world’s awake. Before I need to leave the house.

Same chair.

Then I grab my work boots, I lace up, and I get ready for another battle.

That chair is the only reason I have anything to hand you. The morning I stop sitting in it is the morning I turn into a man who carries a Book he doesn’t read.

Nobody volunteers for the pit.

Not one man ever asked for it. Not one.

That’s my problem with the way we tell these stories. We take a man’s worst decade and turn it into a strategy. We put it on a poster. Keep going. Never quit. Your setback is a setup.

That’s not what my Bible says.

He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. Psalm 40:2

He brought me up. Not I climbed out. Not I outworked it. The man in that verse is not the hero of it.

Schulz taught Sunday school. He read his Bible until his strips were full of it. The network men wanted Linus to leave Luke out of the Christmas special. He told them no.

So Linus stood in that spotlight and said it plain.

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. Luke 2:10-11

Sixty million homes. A believer put that there on purpose.

Here’s the part I can’t get past. It’s why I’m writing you instead of leaving it on X.

Years later that same man told an interviewer he didn’t go to church anymore. He said you might call him a secular humanist.

I’m not going to stand over a dead man and sort out his soul. That’s not my job. It’s not yours either.

But I know what it is to carry a thing I’ve stopped eating.

You can hand the Book to sixty million people and starve in your own kitchen. You can be the one everybody quotes at Christmas. You can still leave it shut on a Tuesday.

Carrying is not feeding.

I know the difference. I’ve lived on both sides of it.

So which one am I doing? Which one are you?

Are you reading it, or are you the one who passes it along?

I’m not asking the men only. Half the houses reading me are held together by a woman who is the last one still opening it at the table. If that is you, you already know the weight.

The kite never flew. The football always moved. The Gospel got through anyway, carried by a rejected artist who wasn’t sure what he believed at the end.

God has done that before. Moses stuttered. David got left out in the field. Peter denied Him to a servant girl and warmed his hands while he did it.

Not one of them was the point.

If you want the whole shelf instead of one more loose file, The Vault is every guide I’ve built. Marriage, fatherhood, Scripture, warfare, all of it, in one place for good. Lifetime access. Everything I add later comes to you free.

Open the whole shelf

And if my work’s kept the Book open in your house, become a paid subscriber today. Paid readers are why I can sit down at four in the morning and do this instead of something that pays better.

Keep the Book open here

If money is tight this month, don’t buy a thing. Open the Book before you open my store. I mean that.

Sparky died on a Saturday in February. The last strip he drew ran the next morning, after he was gone. He never saw it in the paper.

Charlie Brown never kicked that football either.

You’re not going to get every ending you wanted. Open it anyway.

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