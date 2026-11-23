Rockstar Games cleared $3.8 billion in 24 hours on Thursday when Grand Theft Auto 6 launched.

Before the weekend even finished, clips went viral from an abandoned warehouse across from a railway in Capri. To trigger the hidden encounter, you knock out a stranger on the street, drag the body inside, and lay it on a blood pentagram surrounded by candles. The lights die. The candles flare up. A demonic copy of a loved one steps into the room, possesses your character, and forces the barrel of a gun against your own head.

YouTubers with half a million subscribers posted the footage and called it a cool secret. Christian influencers jumped online to argue over whether visiting a virtual strip club counts as sin, and whether somebody should start a "church plant" inside Vice City.

Let us clear the brush before the Pharisees and the cowards both start yelling.

Owning a game console does not decide whether a man is saved. A plastic box under a television is not the only altar stealing Christian homes, and pretending video games are the sole problem while ignoring phones, gossip, and cold marriages is dishonest.

Still, look at the number nobody wants to read out loud: the average American video game player is 37 years old. That is not a fourteen-year-old hiding in a bedroom. That is a grown husband, a father, or a mother paying seventy dollars to pump blood-pentagram possession rituals into the living room three days before Thanksgiving.

Solomon did not waste time on panel discussions about entertainment neutrality. Proverbs 6:27 asks one plain question: "Can a man take fire in his bosom, and his clothes not be burned?"

Notice what happened when Christian households stopped recognizing darkness by its real name.

Modern Bible translations quietly scrubbed the words "familiar spirits" out of the Old Testament and swapped in soft vocabulary that sounds like a Halloween prop. Your grandmother knew what Deuteronomy 18:11 meant when God condemned "a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer." She knew why verse 12 did not call it edgy storytelling: "For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD."

When you delete the vocabulary for devils, you stop noticing when they pull up a chair inside your house.

If you want to see every single place the Bible names familiar spirits, witchcraft, and what settles inside a home when you invite darkness through the front gate, I put all 17 passages verse by verse into a 55-page field manual you can download right now: Get Familiar Spirits ($25, instant PDF).

Paul did not tell the church at Corinth to plant a mission outpost inside the pagan temple so they could reach the crowd. Look at what he actually wrote in 1 Corinthians 10:20-21: "But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils. Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord's table, and of the table of devils."

And Ephesians 5:11 leaves zero room for treating a blood ritual as harmless recreation: "And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them."

Three days from now, your family is going to sit around a Thanksgiving table. You cannot spend Monday night feeding your eyes on virtual murder, strip clubs, and demonic possession rituals, then bow your head on Thursday afternoon and ask God to bless the house you refused to guard.

Elijah already settled the middle ground in 1 Kings 18:21: "How long halt ye between two opinions? if the LORD be God, follow him: but if Baal, then follow him."

Here is the plain choice.

If you want soft religion that lets you keep every counterfeit idol in the living room while calling yourself faithful, keep your money and close this email.

If you are done letting darkness sit rent-free under your roof and want the exact biblical field manual covering every single passage on familiar spirits, grab Familiar Spirits today. It is 55 pages, built squarely on the King James text, delivered to your screen and inbox in 60 seconds as a printable PDF for $25 once, yours permanently. No app. No subscription.

Download Familiar Spirits ($25, Instant PDF) ->

P.S. Already own the full Dead Hidden Vault? Do not buy this again; it is already inside your Vault files. Everyone else: what is one piece of entertainment you finally cut out of your house and never regretted?